Top quality heavy heifers selling to £2690 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 520 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 7th June sold in a very firm trade for all classes of stock despite the decrease in prices for finished cattle.

Heifers

The 180 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.

Top quality heavy heifers sold to £416 for 646k at £2690 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £411 for 604k at £2480 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £404 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward heifers sold from £360 to £419 for 580k at £2440 from a Cullyhanna producer.

The same owner received £412 for 566k at £2330.

A Gilford farmer received £408 for 540k at £2200.

Grazing type heifers sold to £414 for 486k at £2010 from a Keady farmer followed by £404 for 408k at £1650 from a Katesbridge farmer.

All good quality lots sold steadily from £340 to £399 per 100 kilos.

A small entry of light heifers sold to £434 for 362k at £1570 from a Keady farmer followed by £427 for 398k at £1700.

All good quality light heifers sold steadily from £350 to £397 per 100 kilos.

An entry of light Aberdeen Angus heifers from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £397 for 290k at £1150 followed by £396 for 288k at £1140.

Several more from £350 to £386 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 646k £2690 £416.00; Katesbridge farmer 604k £2480 £411.00; Tandragee farmer 612k £2470 £404.00; Ballynahinch farmer 638k £2550 £400.00; Tandragee farmer 666k £2660 £399.00; Tandragee farmer 662k £2640 £399.00; Armagh farmer 662k £2500 £378.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608k £2280 £375.00 and Armagh farmer 742k £2730 £368.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 582k £2440 £419.00; Cullyhanna farmer 566k £2330 £412.00; Gilford farmer 540k £2200 £408.00; Cullyhanna farmer 522k £2120 £406.00; Keady farmer 514k £2080 £405.00; Lisburn farmer 574k £2320 £404.00; Portadown farmer 532k £2140 £402.00; Tandragee farmer 580k £2330 £402.00; Ballynahinch farmer 566k £2270 £401.00 and Kilkeel farmer 542k 32160 £399.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 486k £2010 £414.00; Katesbridge farmer 408k £1650 £404.00; Brookborough 494k £1970 £399.00; Portadown farmer 482k £1920 £398.00; Keady farmer 474k £1880 £397.00; Castlewellan 492k £1950 £396.00; Keady farmer 474k £1850 £390.00; Katesbridge farmer 432k £1680 £389.00 and Katesbridge farmer 460k £1780 £387.

Lightweight heifers

Keady farmer 362k £1570 £434.00; Keady farmer 398k £1700 £427.00; Downpatrick farmer 290k £1150 £397.00; Downpatrick farmer 288k £1140 £396.00; Downpatrick farmer 264k £1020 3386.00; Downpatrick farmer 322k £1200 £373.00; Crossmaglen farmer 370k £1370 £370.00 and Lisburn farmer 326k £1200 £368.

Bullocks

The 140 bullocks maintained a very good trade with heavy bullocks to £398 for 624k at £2480 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £393 for 614k at £2410 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £330 to £389 per 100 kilos with a top price of £2780 for 830k Belgian Blue from an Armagh farmer £332 followed by £2700 for 790k Blonde £341 from a Kilkeel producer.

Good quality forward bullocks from £340 to £394 for 596k at £2350 from an Armagh farmer followed by £386 for 596k at £2300 from a Ballynahinch producer.

Grazing bullocks sold to £442 for 450k at £1990 from an Armagh farmer followed by £437 for 444k at £1940 from a Sixmilecross producer.

All good quality middleweights from £340 to £391 per 100 kilos.

An entry of light Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £492 for 244k at £1200 the same owner received £476 for 252k at £1200.

Main demand from £420 to £472 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 624k £2480 £398.00; Jerrettspass farmer 614k £2410 3393.00; Ballynahinch farmer 630k £2450 £389.00; Ballynahinch farmer 662k £2530 £382.00; Ballynahinch farmer 624k £2360 £378.00; Katesbridge farmer 612k £2310 £378.00; Ballynahinch farmer 644k £2420 £376.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 692k £2550 £369.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 596k £2350 £394.00; Ballynahinch farmer 596k £2300 £386.00; Dromara farmer 516k £1950 £378.00; Dromara farmer 524k £1970 £376.00; Dromara farmer 564k £2050 £364.00; Gilford farmer 562k £2030 £361.00; Dromara farmer 506k £1820 £360.00 and Kilkeel farmer 598k £2150 £360.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 450k £1990 £442.00; Sixmilecross farmer 444k £1940 £437.00; Glenanne farmer 422k £1650 £391.00; Castlewellan farmer 496k £1930 £389.00; Tandragee farmer 430k £1670 £388.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1580 £385.00; Glenanne farmer 436k £1680 £385.00; Tandragee farmer 442k £1670 £378.00 and Armagh farmer 466k £1730 £371.

Lightweight bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 244k £1200 £492.00; Downaptrick farmer 252k £1200 £476.00; Downpatrick farmer 286k £1350 £472.00; Downpatrick farmer 256k £1180 £461.00; Downpatrick farmer 278k £1220 £439.00; Downpatrick farmer 286k £1250 £437.00; Downpatrick farmer 266k £1150 £432.00; Downpatrick farmer 304k £1310 £431.00 and Downpatrick farmer 274k £1170 £427.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality light males to £489 for 354k at £1730 from an Ardglass producer.

The same owner received £485 for 388k at £1880 and £467 for 366k at £1710.

All good quality light males sold from £390 to £464 per 100 kilos.

Good quality stronger males sold from £360 to £436 for 438k at £1910 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £435 for 432k at £1800 from a Keady producer.

Heifer weanlings sold to £456 for 248k at £1130 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £453 for 298k at £1350 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £370 to £448 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 354k £1730 £489.00; Ardglass farmer 388k £1880 £485.00; Ardglass farmer 366k £1710 £467.00; Ardglass farmer 360k £1670 £464.00; Newry farmer 314k £1450 £462.00; Newry farmer 254k £1160 £457.00; Markethill farmer 326k £1460 £448.00 and Newry farmer 338k £1500 £444.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 438k £1910 £436.00; Keady farmer 432k £1880 £435.00; Markethill farmer 434k £1860 £429.00; Markethill farmer 482k £1910 £396.00; Keady farmer 412k £1530 £371.00; Derrynoose farmer 426k £1580 £371.00 and Derrynoose farmer 430k £1590 £370.

Heifer weanlings

Forkhill farmer 248k £1130 £456.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 298k £1350 £453.00; Jonesborough farmer 286k £1280 £448.00; Jonesborough farmer 302k £1330 £440.00; Dungannon farmer 306k £1320 £431.0; Aghagallon farmer 236k £1000 £424.00; Forkhill farmer 302k £1270 £421.00; Keady farmer 372k £1560 £419.00 and Dungannon farmer 374k £1500 £401.