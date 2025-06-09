Top quality heavy heifers selling to £2690 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The 180 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.
Top quality heavy heifers sold to £416 for 646k at £2690 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £411 for 604k at £2480 from a Katesbridge farmer.
Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £404 per 100 kilos.
Good quality forward heifers sold from £360 to £419 for 580k at £2440 from a Cullyhanna producer.
The same owner received £412 for 566k at £2330.
A Gilford farmer received £408 for 540k at £2200.
Grazing type heifers sold to £414 for 486k at £2010 from a Keady farmer followed by £404 for 408k at £1650 from a Katesbridge farmer.
All good quality lots sold steadily from £340 to £399 per 100 kilos.
A small entry of light heifers sold to £434 for 362k at £1570 from a Keady farmer followed by £427 for 398k at £1700.
All good quality light heifers sold steadily from £350 to £397 per 100 kilos.
An entry of light Aberdeen Angus heifers from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £397 for 290k at £1150 followed by £396 for 288k at £1140.
Several more from £350 to £386 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers
Tandragee farmer 646k £2690 £416.00; Katesbridge farmer 604k £2480 £411.00; Tandragee farmer 612k £2470 £404.00; Ballynahinch farmer 638k £2550 £400.00; Tandragee farmer 666k £2660 £399.00; Tandragee farmer 662k £2640 £399.00; Armagh farmer 662k £2500 £378.00; Ballynahinch farmer 608k £2280 £375.00 and Armagh farmer 742k £2730 £368.
Forward heifers
Cullyhanna farmer 582k £2440 £419.00; Cullyhanna farmer 566k £2330 £412.00; Gilford farmer 540k £2200 £408.00; Cullyhanna farmer 522k £2120 £406.00; Keady farmer 514k £2080 £405.00; Lisburn farmer 574k £2320 £404.00; Portadown farmer 532k £2140 £402.00; Tandragee farmer 580k £2330 £402.00; Ballynahinch farmer 566k £2270 £401.00 and Kilkeel farmer 542k 32160 £399.
Middleweight heifers
Keady farmer 486k £2010 £414.00; Katesbridge farmer 408k £1650 £404.00; Brookborough 494k £1970 £399.00; Portadown farmer 482k £1920 £398.00; Keady farmer 474k £1880 £397.00; Castlewellan 492k £1950 £396.00; Keady farmer 474k £1850 £390.00; Katesbridge farmer 432k £1680 £389.00 and Katesbridge farmer 460k £1780 £387.
Lightweight heifers
Keady farmer 362k £1570 £434.00; Keady farmer 398k £1700 £427.00; Downpatrick farmer 290k £1150 £397.00; Downpatrick farmer 288k £1140 £396.00; Downpatrick farmer 264k £1020 3386.00; Downpatrick farmer 322k £1200 £373.00; Crossmaglen farmer 370k £1370 £370.00 and Lisburn farmer 326k £1200 £368.
Bullocks
The 140 bullocks maintained a very good trade with heavy bullocks to £398 for 624k at £2480 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £393 for 614k at £2410 from a Jerrettspass farmer.
All good quality heavy bullocks sold from £330 to £389 per 100 kilos with a top price of £2780 for 830k Belgian Blue from an Armagh farmer £332 followed by £2700 for 790k Blonde £341 from a Kilkeel producer.
Good quality forward bullocks from £340 to £394 for 596k at £2350 from an Armagh farmer followed by £386 for 596k at £2300 from a Ballynahinch producer.
Grazing bullocks sold to £442 for 450k at £1990 from an Armagh farmer followed by £437 for 444k at £1940 from a Sixmilecross producer.
All good quality middleweights from £340 to £391 per 100 kilos.
An entry of light Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £492 for 244k at £1200 the same owner received £476 for 252k at £1200.
Main demand from £420 to £472 per 100 kilos.
Heavy bullocks
Ballynahinch farmer 624k £2480 £398.00; Jerrettspass farmer 614k £2410 3393.00; Ballynahinch farmer 630k £2450 £389.00; Ballynahinch farmer 662k £2530 £382.00; Ballynahinch farmer 624k £2360 £378.00; Katesbridge farmer 612k £2310 £378.00; Ballynahinch farmer 644k £2420 £376.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 692k £2550 £369.
Forward bullocks
Armagh farmer 596k £2350 £394.00; Ballynahinch farmer 596k £2300 £386.00; Dromara farmer 516k £1950 £378.00; Dromara farmer 524k £1970 £376.00; Dromara farmer 564k £2050 £364.00; Gilford farmer 562k £2030 £361.00; Dromara farmer 506k £1820 £360.00 and Kilkeel farmer 598k £2150 £360.
Middleweight bullocks
Armagh farmer 450k £1990 £442.00; Sixmilecross farmer 444k £1940 £437.00; Glenanne farmer 422k £1650 £391.00; Castlewellan farmer 496k £1930 £389.00; Tandragee farmer 430k £1670 £388.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1580 £385.00; Glenanne farmer 436k £1680 £385.00; Tandragee farmer 442k £1670 £378.00 and Armagh farmer 466k £1730 £371.
Lightweight bullocks
Downpatrick farmer 244k £1200 £492.00; Downaptrick farmer 252k £1200 £476.00; Downpatrick farmer 286k £1350 £472.00; Downpatrick farmer 256k £1180 £461.00; Downpatrick farmer 278k £1220 £439.00; Downpatrick farmer 286k £1250 £437.00; Downpatrick farmer 266k £1150 £432.00; Downpatrick farmer 304k £1310 £431.00 and Downpatrick farmer 274k £1170 £427.
Weanlings
The 180 weanlings sold in an excellent trade.
Good quality light males to £489 for 354k at £1730 from an Ardglass producer.
The same owner received £485 for 388k at £1880 and £467 for 366k at £1710.
All good quality light males sold from £390 to £464 per 100 kilos.
Good quality stronger males sold from £360 to £436 for 438k at £1910 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £435 for 432k at £1800 from a Keady producer.
Heifer weanlings sold to £456 for 248k at £1130 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £453 for 298k at £1350 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £370 to £448 per 100 kilos.
Light male weanlings
Ardglass farmer 354k £1730 £489.00; Ardglass farmer 388k £1880 £485.00; Ardglass farmer 366k £1710 £467.00; Ardglass farmer 360k £1670 £464.00; Newry farmer 314k £1450 £462.00; Newry farmer 254k £1160 £457.00; Markethill farmer 326k £1460 £448.00 and Newry farmer 338k £1500 £444.
Strong male weanlings
Ardglass farmer 438k £1910 £436.00; Keady farmer 432k £1880 £435.00; Markethill farmer 434k £1860 £429.00; Markethill farmer 482k £1910 £396.00; Keady farmer 412k £1530 £371.00; Derrynoose farmer 426k £1580 £371.00 and Derrynoose farmer 430k £1590 £370.
Heifer weanlings
Forkhill farmer 248k £1130 £456.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 298k £1350 £453.00; Jonesborough farmer 286k £1280 £448.00; Jonesborough farmer 302k £1330 £440.00; Dungannon farmer 306k £1320 £431.0; Aghagallon farmer 236k £1000 £424.00; Forkhill farmer 302k £1270 £421.00; Keady farmer 372k £1560 £419.00 and Dungannon farmer 374k £1500 £401.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.