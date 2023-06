Good quality light lambs sold readily from 600p to 667p per kilo for 39 lambs weighing 21.3k at £142 each from a Tandragee farmer, followed by 662p for 7 lambs 22.5k at £149 each from a Banbridge producer.

Top quality heavy lambs sold from £150 to £156 each with a sale average of £148.

Top rate of 642p was paid for 24k at £154 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 630p for 24.3k at £153 each from a Tandragee farmer.

Livestock Markets

The 360 ewes sold in a steady demand.

Top price of £184 each.

All top quality ewes from £120 to £172 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

A special entry of breeding hoggets sold from £150 to £190 each.

Light hoggets

Tandragee farmer : 21.3k £142 667p : Banbridge farmer : 22.5k £149 662p : Kilkeel producer : 21.6k £141 653p : Armagh farmer : 23k £150 652p : Dungannon producer : 22.5k £146.50 651p : Banbridge farmer : 23.8k £154 647p : Silverbridge farmer : 21.8k £140 642p : Banbridge producer : 23.8k £152 639p and Keady farmer : 23.7k £151 637p.

Heavy hoggets