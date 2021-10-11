Top quality Limousins to come under the hammer in Dungannon

Millgate Pringles bred by Michael Loughran sold Top Price Female for 3,600gns at the the BLCS October Sale in 2020.

A total of 51 pedigree Bulls and 15 pedigree Female entries have been received from a strong cohort of vendors and from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

Many of these herds have high health accredited status and all animals will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and BLCS rules. Adhering with Government Regulations regards Covid-19 they will be restrictions and protocols that must be complied with on sale day. The purchasers will be social distancing in the sales ring, therefore ALL purchasers must wear a face covering at all times. Online bidding facilities are available at ‘Livestock Live Sales (LSL)’ for the purchaser that does not wish to attend the sale. If you wish to register as an online purchaser, you must do so no later than the day prior to the sale. Contact the Dungannon Farmers Mart Office on 028 8772 2727.

Very much a theme at sales in 2021 has been the focus by purchasers on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon. Commercial producers are clearly seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the ‘go to’ breed. This sale will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality bulls and females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability. Norbrook will be the sole sponsor of the Official BLCS October Sale.

Gleneagle Pascal bred by John O'Kane & Sons sold Top Price Bull for 7,200gns at the BLCS October Sale in 2020.