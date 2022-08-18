Top quality pens of sheep selling to £235 at Markethill
An entry 2100 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 17th August returned a steady demand for lambs and cull ewes.
Breeding sheep trade was slightly easier.
Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £110 to £119 per head with top quality pens selling from 430p to 458p for 24k at £110 from a Tandragee farmer and to a Loughgall farmer.
A Benburb producer received £112 for 24.8k at 452p per kilo.
Good quality middleweights sold steady from 415p to 505p per kilo for 22k at £111 from a Caledon farmer followed by 496p for 22k at £109 each from a Mayobridge producer.
Another large entry of stores maintained a very firm trade with good quality light stores from 520p to 600p per kilo for 11k at £66 from a Newry farmer followed by 596p for 10.9k at £65 each from a Richhill farmer.
Stronger stores sold to 506p for 16.7k at £84.50 each from a Rostrevor farmer followed by 503p for 17k at £85.50 each from an Omagh producer.
The 360 cull ewes sold readily with fleshed ewes from £110 to £150 each.
Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.
A full yard of breeding ewes were slower to clear except for top quality pens.
Top price of £235 each with others at £225, £220 and £215 each.
Main demand from £150 to £195 each.
Heavy lambs
Tandragee producer : 24k £110 458p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £110 458p : Benburb farmer : 24.8k £112 452p : Markethill farmer : 24.5k £110.50 451p : Tassagh farmer ; 25k £112 448p and Armagh farmer : 25k £112 448p.
Middleweight lambs
Caledon farmer : 22k £111 505p : Mayobridge seller : 22k £109 496p : Mayobridge farmer : 22.5k £110 488p : Loughbrickland farmer : 21k £102 486p : Tynan farmer : 21.4k £102 477p : Caledon farmer : 21.8k £103.50 475p : Keady seller : 21k £99.50 474p and Tynan farmer : 21.4k £101 472p.
Light stores
Newry producer : 11k £66 600p : Richhill farmer : 10.9k £65 596p : Glenanne farmer : 12k £70 583p : Dungannon seller : 14k £80 571p : Dungannon producer : 10.3k £58 563p : Richhill farmer : 12.5k £70 560p and Richhill farmer : 14.1k £78 553p.
Strong stores
Rostrevor farmer : 16.7k £84.50 506p : Omagh producer : 17k £85.50 503p : Ballynahinch producer : Kilkeel farmer : 17.4k £87.50 503p : Omagh producer : 17k £85 500p and Poyntzpass farmer : 17k £85 500p.