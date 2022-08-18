Top quality pens of sheep selling to £235 at Markethill

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breeding sheep trade was slightly easier.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £110 to £119 per head with top quality pens selling from 430p to 458p for 24k at £110 from a Tandragee farmer and to a Loughgall farmer.

A Benburb producer received £112 for 24.8k at 452p per kilo.

Good quality middleweights sold steady from 415p to 505p per kilo for 22k at £111 from a Caledon farmer followed by 496p for 22k at £109 each from a Mayobridge producer.

Another large entry of stores maintained a very firm trade with good quality light stores from 520p to 600p per kilo for 11k at £66 from a Newry farmer followed by 596p for 10.9k at £65 each from a Richhill farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 506p for 16.7k at £84.50 each from a Rostrevor farmer followed by 503p for 17k at £85.50 each from an Omagh producer.

The 360 cull ewes sold readily with fleshed ewes from £110 to £150 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

A full yard of breeding ewes were slower to clear except for top quality pens.

Top price of £235 each with others at £225, £220 and £215 each.

Main demand from £150 to £195 each.

Heavy lambs

Tandragee producer : 24k £110 458p : Loughgall farmer : 24k £110 458p : Benburb farmer : 24.8k £112 452p : Markethill farmer : 24.5k £110.50 451p : Tassagh farmer ; 25k £112 448p and Armagh farmer : 25k £112 448p.

Middleweight lambs

Caledon farmer : 22k £111 505p : Mayobridge seller : 22k £109 496p : Mayobridge farmer : 22.5k £110 488p : Loughbrickland farmer : 21k £102 486p : Tynan farmer : 21.4k £102 477p : Caledon farmer : 21.8k £103.50 475p : Keady seller : 21k £99.50 474p and Tynan farmer : 21.4k £101 472p.

Light stores

Newry producer : 11k £66 600p : Richhill farmer : 10.9k £65 596p : Glenanne farmer : 12k £70 583p : Dungannon seller : 14k £80 571p : Dungannon producer : 10.3k £58 563p : Richhill farmer : 12.5k £70 560p and Richhill farmer : 14.1k £78 553p.

Strong stores