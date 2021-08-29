Top quality Suffolk rams to be sold at upcoming sales

Top price shearling from Geoffrey Douglas sold for 980gns, Neil Acheson representing Animax, sale sponsors, and Callum Patterson, NI Suffolk Branch representative

Organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society, first class entries have been confirmed for both sales which take place in Lisahally on Tuesday 31st August and Rathfriland on Wednesday 1st September.

A total of 21 lambs and two shearlings are being offered for sale at Lisahally. A further 29 rams and two shearlings will be for sale at Rathfriland.

Ballymena’s recent shearling ram sale saw a 100% clearance averaging £567 with the Benview flock of Geoffrey Douglas taking the top price of 980gns followed by the Smiddehill flock of William Montgomery taking 860gns. Thank you to Animax sponsors of the sale for their continued support.

Top price shearlings at Ballymena

Lot13 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 980gns to Joe O’Boyle, Randalstown, Co Antrim

Lot 3 William Montgomery sold for 860gns to Frank McCloskey, Dungiven, Co Londonderry

Lot 12 William Montgomery sold for 820gns to Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Co Antrim

Lot 21 RC and JC Watson sold for 820gns to M Nicholson, Kilkeel, Co Down

Lot 20 RC and JC Watson sold for 720gns to Brian Taylor, Ligoniel, Belfast

Lot 24 Callum Patterson sold for 700gns to Frank McCloskey, Dungiven, Co Londonderry

Lot 18 AJ and NJ Robinson sold for 660gns to TD Weatherup, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim

Lot 14 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 620gns to S and J Mullan, Limavady

Lot 7 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 560gns to Donal Kane, Cushendall, Co Antrim.

Lot 23 Callum Patterson sold for 560gns to Logan Anderson, Larne, Co Antrim

Lot 4 William Montgomery sold for 540gns to RJ McWhinney, Portaferry, Co Down

Lot 8 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 540gns to Michael Cunningham, Newcastle, Co Down

Lot 10 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 540gns to S and J Mullan, Limavady

Lot 15 Geoffrey Douglas sold for 540gns to Donal Kane, Cushendall, Co Antrim

Lot 2 James Maybin sold for 520gns to Brian Taylor, Ligoniel, Belfast