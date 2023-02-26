Top tips for lambing 2023

To promote a successful and profitable lambing season, pre-planning is essential. Preparations in terms of flock health and disease management both pre and post lambing should be discussed with your vet. If flock immunity is maximised, disease challenge can be minimised, resulting in healthier lambs and less losses.

Some useful ‘top tips’ for a successful lambing season are firstly, ensuring ewes are on a good plane of nutrition as 75% of foetal growth takes place in late pregnancy. Additional nutrients and correct protein supply is critical in the last three weeks of pregnancy to maintain ewe body reserves, avoid metabolic disorders, for colostrum production, udder development, sustained milk production and ultimately lamb birth weight. Quality colostrum comes from a healthy, vaccinated, stress free, adequately nourished ewe.

It’s important to watch out for signs of Pregnancy toxemia (Twin lamb disease), particularly in ewes during late pregnancy. Ewes suffering from twin lamb disease should be treated twice a day with a product that stimulates liver function. Ewe Keto from Trouw Nutrition contains Propylene glycol and glycerine to provide extra energy, niacin and vitamin B12 to improve energy utilisation, choline to support proper functioning of the liver, as well as vitamin E and zinc. Ewe Keto can be administered orally, or top dressed on feed. Top of Form

Housing/lambing area should be cleaned and disinfected prior to bringing ewes into lamb. It’s advisable to use an Oocyst-killing disinfectant that is diluted correctly to help reduce the risk of harmful bacteria and pathogens within the environment causing watery mouth, joint Ill and Coccidiosis. Lambing pens should be cleaned and disinfected between use and left to dry before putting more ewes and lambs into them, particularly as the season progresses. Pens should have plenty of clean, dry straw to ensure dry lying conditions for lambs. Bacteria thrive in warm, moist environments so it is of upmost importance to keep them as clean and dry as possible.

Establish a strong mother/offspring bond, ideally having each ewe/lamb(s) in an individual lambing pen for a minimum of 24 hours. Ewe’s and lambs should be marked with corresponding numbers to easily identify which lambs belong to each ewe.

Newborn lambs are born completely vulnerable to pathogens and bacteria; therefore, high-quality colostrum should be administered as soon as possible after birth, in sufficient quantities in relation to lamb weight. Newborn lambs should receive 50ml of colostrum per kg of bodyweight, every 6 hours, within the first 24 hours of life. Colostrum contains high levels of IgG Immunoglobins (maternal antibodies) which allow maximum uptake of immunity from the gut into the bloodstream to protect lambs against disease, especially within the first few weeks of life. Colostrum quality declines six hours after birth.

It’s advisable to have high quality colostrum powder and lamb milk replacer on hand in the case of an emergency. This way you can be assured your lambs are receiving essential nutrients to kickstart growth. Milkivit Lamb First, lamb milk replacer by Trouw Nutrition is a high quality, whey-based milk replacer that contains 24% Protein and 24% Oil/Fat which promotes high intakes and optimises digestibility. Milkivit Lamb First provides lambs with the nutrients to give them the best LIFESTART.

Rhonda Currie, agricultural placement student at Trouw Nutrition Ireland

Feeding tubes and bottles should be washed and sterilised after each use.

