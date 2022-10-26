The charity urges owners to visit its website for full guidance on how to help dogs stay safe and settled during fireworks. The top tips include:

- Adapt your routine - To avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine in the weeks leading up to events. For example, it may be a good idea to start walking them earlier in the day alongside gradually changing their feeding time to allow them time to exercise, eat and toilet before dark.

- Plan ahead – Ensure you are aware of any local firework displays and make arrangements so your dog is not left alone. Prepare their environment in advance, close curtains, turn on the lights, and turn on the television or some music to help block the outside noise.

Create a safe place for your dog

- Keep your dog safe - Make sure your house and garden are secure.

- Recognise the needs of your dog - Fireworks can spark varied reactions from dogs, some will appear relaxed and unbothered by the loud bangs; others will show signs of anxiety or fear. They may show subtle signs, such as panting or licking their lips, finding somewhere to hide or seeking attention from their human family. Or they may show more obvious signs, such as pacing, barking or even toileting in the house. Whilst these signs can be directly related to fear of noise, they can also indicate underlying health problems so please contact your vet as early as possible.

- Enable their preferred response by letting your dog do what they feel most comfortable with. Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out. Some dogs may not seem worried, and it’s best to keep them occupied with their favourite toys or activities to reduce the likelihood of them becoming anxious – experiment before the firework season begins, and slowly introduce them, to find out what they enjoy the most. It is important to remember, fear of fireworks can appear at any time and any age, so it is essential to support your dog throughout their life.

- Seek guidance from your vet - they can help with advice, refer you to a clinical behaviourist, and may also prescribe medication if deemed necessary to help your dog cope. Medication can be extremely useful where dogs are fearful as it can not only help them cope during the fireworks event, but also stop their fear escalating after each event. Give any prescribed medication well in advance of events starting.

Advertisement

Plan ahead.

If you are planning a firework display at home, please consider:

- Letting your neighbours know well in advance, so they can prepare their dogs.

- Limiting your display to 30 minutes or less.

Advertisement

0 Opting for quieter, lower decibel fireworks.

Dogs Trust Ballymena has issued advice ahead of fireworks season.

For detailed advice on preparing your dog for fireworks season visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks