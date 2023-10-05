Top trade at Draperstown Mart for sucklers, prices to £1500 for 420kg
Female calves sold to £1510/370kg and topped 482ppk (£1350/280kg).
Male calves
O Bell £1500/420kg £1260/290kg £1200/380kg J McDowell £1400/370kg £1360/380kg £1300/300kg £1280/360kg £1260/350kg £1190/340kg £1180/350kg £1160/360kg N Hutchinson £1310/360kg J Diamond £1310/490kg £1140/400kg £1080/350kg D O'Kane £1310/340kg £1230/360kg £1100/380kg £1070/380kg £1060/390kg M Doyle £1200/350kg J Millar £1190/260kg £1180/250kg £1140/240kg £1060/230kg S Conway £1180/360kg £1150/370kg £1020/300kg £970/300kg A McCullagh £1180/430kg £1060/390kg B Small £1100/360kg M McNally £1100/320kg £1020/300kg £960/280kg T Moran £1050/280kg £1050/320kg £1040/320kg N Hutchinson £1040/330kg K Watters £1020/260kg £970/230kg H O'Hagan £1000/300kg £960/310kg £960/290kg D O'Kane £1000/350kg D McCracken £1000/340kg £980/270kg and M McCullagh £990/330kg £990/300kg £990/280kg.
Female calves
O Bell £1510/370kg £920/290kg £900/250kg N McGillion £1350/280kg S Conway £1140/380kg £1000/380kg £940/310kg £920/320kg £900/320kg £900/300kg £860/300kg £830/230kg £800/250kg J Diamond £1100/400kg £940/340kg £900/320kg £900/310kg £850/310kg £840/270kg £820/260kg B Small £1010/290kg J McDowell £990/310kg £980/300kg £980/310kg £940/290kg £940/280kg R Lagan £970/290kg £900/310kg £810/300kg A McCullagh £930/420kg H O'Hagan £880/280kg £840/240kg £840/240kg £800/240kg M McNally £880/260kg £850/270kg £830/250kg A McKinney £850/310kg and K Watters £830/260kg.