Top trade this week at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £215 and fat lambs to £147
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lambs
M McCormack £147/25kg Gorthill Farms £146/26.5kg Cookstown Farms £145.50/25kg N Kee £145/28.5kg J McConnell £145/26.5kg B McBride £142/27kg S Murray £142/25.5kg R McCullagh £140/27.5kg S Kelly £138/25.5kg B Ward £137.50/25.5kg N Rickey £137/24kg £133.50/25.5kg £130/23.5kg £128/23kg £126.50/22.5kg £123.50/21.5kg £120/20.5kg V Keenan £136/24kg R McPhillimy £136/23kg C Donaghy £135.50/22.5kg P Murray £135/24kg O Devlin £134/24kg £126.50/22kg £118.50/20.5kg Gorthill Farm £129/22.5kg S Murray £126.50/22kg £122.50/21kg D Gallen £125.50/22kg King Farms £124/22kg and A Slane £120/22kg.
Ewes
N Moore £215 M King £190 W McElmurray £162 £144 £132 S Kerlin £154 V Keenan £150 JD Fulton £144 J McFarlane £137 M McCormack £138 D Gallen £130 £124 S Allen £130 £120 R Campbell £130 A Slane £128 B Harkin £125 S Wilson £124 R McPhillimy £124 J McFarlane £122 R Wilson £118 and Meadowbrook Farms £114.
Ewes and lambs
S Brownlee £325 £290 £265 £245 £223 £200 D Reid £284 £236 £235 and S McEldowney £205 £175 £160.