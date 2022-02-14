Total clearance of stock at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€100 to €120 for 33-37kgs

€120 to €140 for 38-43kgs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

€140 to €160 for 44-55kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €170 each

Ewe with one lamb sold from €150 to €230/team

Ewe with two lambs sold from €250 to €280/team

There was a bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart last Thursday with brisk bidding around the ring and online leading to a super trade for all stock.

There was high demand for strong forward types with many selling up to €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg while lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg

AA cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg

FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1700/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1000 to €1100 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €750 to €1155 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €400 to €1050 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €500 to €1250 over the weight

Store Heifers - €400 to €765 over the weight