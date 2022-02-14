Total clearance of stock at Raphoe
There was a total clearance at the sale at Raphoe on Monday, 7th February 2022 with a good trade for all on offer.
Lambs sold at:
€100 to €120 for 33-37kgs
€120 to €140 for 38-43kgs
€140 to €160 for 44-55kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €70 to €170 each
Ewe with one lamb sold from €150 to €230/team
Ewe with two lambs sold from €250 to €280/team
There was a bigger entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart last Thursday with brisk bidding around the ring and online leading to a super trade for all stock.
There was high demand for strong forward types with many selling up to €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg while lighter weights sold from €2.60/kg to €3.40/kg
AA cattle sold from €2.30/kg to €2.80/kg
FR cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.20/kg
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1700/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1000 to €1100 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €750 to €1155 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €1050 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €500 to €1250 over the weight
Store Heifers - €400 to €765 over the weight
Fat Cows - €800 to €1700 each.