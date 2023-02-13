Total transformation on Tyrone pig farm

“We noticed a real change in the pigs, they were just not thriving,” Keith explains.

“It seemed to be affecting the pigs around five weeks post-weaning, with a lack of weight gain and loose dung. But the real problem was with the finishers. They were eating but not gaining, pale and sickly, and we were seeing up to 10% mortality. The problem just seemed to get worse and worse into the start of 2021.”

Keith’s vet, Paul Spillane from Moss Vet performed up to a dozen post-mortems of affected pigs of all ages. The initial diagnosis was of Ileitis, which was later confirmed by laboratory tests.

One valuable member of the team is Clare Murray, who recently won Pig World’s Stockperson of the Year award for her work running the farrowing houses on Keith’s farm

Ileitis is a gastrointestinal disease affecting growing pigs and caused by the bacteria Lawsonia intracellularis.

In Ireland, Ileitis is usually seen in pigs from 10 to 12 weeks of age, often in the second stage weaners.

While it may cause scour or loose faeces, the Lawsonia bacteria causes inflammation and thickens the gut wall, even in the absence of diarrhoea.

Unlike short-term bacterial gut infections, part of the ileum becomes permanently damaged, causing long-term reduction in food absorption. Consequently, feed conversion rates and average weight gain are lower for the rest of the pig’s life.

Keith worked together with his vet and nutritionist to tackle the problem. An initial course of in-feed medication helped to control the problem and performance began to stabilise.

Around four to six weeks later, he began to vaccinate against Ileitis with Porcilis Lawsonia. The vaccine has been proven to reduce diarrhoea, loss of daily weight gain, intestinal lesions, bacterial shedding and mortality caused by Lawsonia intracellularis infection and offers 21 weeks immunity to growing pigs. Keith administers the vaccine at around three weeks of age, mixed with another vaccine, Porcilis PCV M Hyo.

“The improvement was like the flick of a light switch,” adds Keith. “We saw a total transformation throughout the unit, but in particular we saw mortality drop right back down to less than 1%.”

The farm had been using high levels of zinc oxide, even in his grower feed, but since tackling the Ileitis problem it has been possible to remove it completely from the weaner diet and reduce levels right down in the creep and link. Alongside other changes to feed and nutrition, Keith and his team hope to be able to remove zinc completely in the coming months.

“The farrowing house is really where it all begins. If piglets get a good start, then that sets them up for successful weaning and will see them right through to fattening,” explains Clare.

Her experience on the farm extends throughout the pig’s life, as she also has her own contract finisher house where she is getting exceptional results.

“Since tackling the ileitis outbreak, we’ve seen our production statistics improve hugely. We’re now seeing a weaning to sale FCR of 2.27 and weaning to sale ADWG of 880g, which is really impressive,” she adds.

“The results speak for themselves,” Keith adds. “It’s all definitely working now.”

More information

Farmers should discuss their vaccination regime with their vet who can also advise on infection control and on-farm biosecurity.