Tourism NI and Belfast Met celebrate World Tourism Day

Carolyn Boyd, Industry Development Manager at Tourism NI, far right, pictured with lecturers from Belfast Metropolitan College at a World Tourism Day celebration event.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has teamed up with the region’s six Further and Higher Education Colleges to celebrate World Tourism Day.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special event at Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh brought key Tourism NI officials together with representatives from Belfast Metropolitan College, North West Regional College, Northern Regional College, South Eastern Regional College, South West College and Southern Regional College.

The gathering took place ahead of World Tourism Day, which took place on Saturday, and as part of Tourism & Hospitality Week 2025, which aims to celebrate the vital contribution the sector makes to the local economy through a series of engaging events for both industry and the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the key role that Further and Higher Education (FHE) tourism lecturers play in educating and inspiring learners who are ultimately the future pipeline of tourism employees, during the event tourism and hospitality lecturers learned about the work currently being undertaken by Tourism NI.

Among those who gave an overview was Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, who outlined the strategic ambition for tourism aligned to the Tourism Vision and Action Plan, which aims to grow the value of tourism to £2 billion by 2035.

She also explored the latest visitor market research and provided an update on plans for the continuation of the Tourism Careers Programme, which is aimed at promoting tourism and hospitality as a career of choice.

The lecturers also received updates on Tourism NI’s Sustainable Tourism Business Programme, the Tourism Enterprise Programme, and the organisation’s innovative E-Learning platform ‘MyTourismNI’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those gathered also heard an update from Tourism NI’s Major Events team, which included a look back on The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July and a look ahead to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which will take place in Belfast next August.

Following the event, the FHE lecturers undertook a tour of Long Meadow Cider.

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, said: “It was wonderful to come together with our colleagues in the education sector to mark World Tourism Day in the beautiful surroundings of Long Meadow Cider.

“The tourism lecturers have a critical role to play in inspiring students and ensuring they are fully prepared for joining the tourism industry in years to come,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a sector based on people and having a pipeline of future talent through our college networks right across Northern Ireland is of vital importance for the long-term sustainability and success of our sector.”

Alan Serplus, Head of Department for Belfast Business School at Belfast Metropolitan College, said: “Tourism is one of Northern Ireland’s most vital industries – showcasing our culture, landscapes and hospitality to the world while creating significant employment and economic opportunity at home.

“Our colleges are proud to play a central role in supporting this sector through innovative programmes, apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships that equip learners with the skills, experience and passion the industry needs. “By working closely with Tourism NI and our partners across the sector, we are ensuring a strong pipeline of talent to sustain and grow tourism, helping Northern Ireland continue to thrive as a world-class destination.”