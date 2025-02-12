Tourism NI awards four stars to “excellent” Belfast hotel

Ruairi McLaughlin, General Manager at voco Belfast, with Alison Leslie, Quality Assurance Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland, and Danielle McGinley, Director of Sales & Marketing at voco Belfast.

A BELFAST city centre hotel has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Voco Belfast, an IHG hotel, which is located within The Gasworks on the Ormeau Road, officially opened in July following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

With a visually appealing exterior thanks to its striking red-brick, the interior was found to be equally as pleasing with spacious and contemporary rooms.

A new restaurant and bar area was also found to be another standout feature.

Alison Leslie, Quality Assurance Manager at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to award voco Belfast this well-deserved four-star grading.

“This award is testament to the investment in product and services, and the excellent quality experience on offer to guests.

“An example of revitalisation, voco Belfast is a great addition to the vibrant Belfast hotels scene and I wish Ruairi and his team every success.”

Ruairi McLaughlin, General Manager at voco Belfast, said: “We are delighted to receive our four-star accreditation from Tourism Northern Ireland following our multi-million-pound upgrade and rebrand as the city’s newest international brand.

“Travellers now are savvier than ever when it comes to choosing their accommodation. Having achieved this accolade from Tourism NI, our guests can be confident of exceptional standards across service, cleanliness and our culinary offering.

“As the first voco on the island of Ireland, we are committed to offering a fantastic experience for all of our guests and working with our partners in Tourism NI to exceed expectations every day.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme.