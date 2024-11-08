Tourism NI hosts innovation workshop in at Killeavy Castle Estate, Newry

Tourism Northern Ireland has launched a new series of innovation roadshows for tourism and hospitality businesses around Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final workshop in a series of three this week took place this week at Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry.

The interactive workshops, which are part of Tourism NI’s Innovate Tourism programme, aim to demonstrate how innovation is key to business growth, while also increasing awareness and knowledge about what innovation means in a tourism context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the workshops will show businesses how to embed innovation in day-to-day operations, creating value and enhancing the visitor experience.

Carolyn Boyd, industry development manager at Tourism NI, Ger O’Brien, Camperhire4U Ltd, Lorraine Bell, Irish Landmark Trust and Paul O’Callaghan, Innovate NI programme manager, Invest NI, pictured at the innovation roadshow at Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry

The businesses who signed up to take part in today’s workshop were also provided with advice and guidance, including what funding support is available to help generate new ideas to grow.

The attendees, who included tourism businesses from across the region, ranging from accommodation providers, visitor experiences and tour guides, also heard from Tessa Ann Greer, from The Sound Healing Spa, who shared her own innovate tourism story.

Tourism NI is hosting the workshops in partnership with Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy initiative, delivered by Invest Northern Ireland, in partnership with local councils and further education colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current workshops are the second series as part of the partnership.

Carolyn Boyd, industry development manager at Tourism NI, Carol Corvan, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Paul O’Callaghan, innovate ni programme manager, Invest NI, and Robert Wallace, Kinedale Donkeys, pictured at the innovation roadshow at Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry

Earlier this year, regional roadshows took place in Belfast, Derry and Banbridge.

During an Innovate Tourism Recognition event last month at the Galgorm Resort, more than 30 businesses who had attended the earlier roadshows, and who successfully reached stages of the Innovate NI programme, were recognised for their achievement and presented with a certificate.

Topics discussed during the workshop in Newry included understanding innovative activities and becoming innovative active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesses also explored the various sources of support they can access from Tourism NI and Innovate NI.

Guest speaker, Tessa Ann Greer, from The Sound Healing Spa, Carolyn Boyd, industry development manager at Tourism NI, and Paul O’Callaghan, Innovate NI programme manager, Invest NI, pictured at the innovation roadshow at Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry

Carolyn Boyd, industry development manager at Tourism NI, said the final workshop in Newry had been a “great success”.

“It was wonderful to bring our industry together today to discuss and explore innovation and how it can benefit their businesses," she said.

“These roadshows aim to help and support the sector continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. Innovation is key to staying competitive and relevant in the ever-evolving tourism landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tourism is a regionally dispersed industry with more than 70% of tourism businesses and supported jobs located outside Belfast so therefore innovation workshops in areas like Newry are crucial to driving the positive impact of tourism.”

Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development at Invest NI said: “By equipping businesses with the tools and insights they need to innovate, we empower them to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“Continuous innovation is essential for enhancing customer experiences and driving economic growth across Northern Ireland, particularly in regions outside of Belfast where tourism plays a crucial role.

“This aligns with the Minister for the Economy’s Economic Vision of fostering a dynamic and inclusive economy that benefits all communities. We are pleased to support this initiative alongside Tourism NI and help businesses unlock their full potential through innovation.”