Peter McParland, Deputy Director for Active Travel at the Department for Infrastructure, Maria McAlister, Interim Manager of Landscapes and Activities at Tourism N, Michael Walsh, guest speaker from the Waterford Greenway, Barry Flanagan, owner of Erne Water Taxi, and Ethna Murphy, outdoor tourism specialist.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has brought together key stakeholders and industry to discuss the future of outdoor tourism in the region.

Organised by Tourism NI, two events in Enniskillen saw representatives gather to discuss and support the implementation of the ‘Embracing Outdoor Tourism’ framework.

The framework aims to support the delivery of a strategic and coordinated approach to the promotion of outdoor adventure, activity and nature tourism in Northern Ireland.

It also supports the Tourism Strategy for Northern Ireland 10-year plan and creates a partnership structure for Tourism NI to work with other public authorities and the tourism industry to shape and develop action plans which will support and guide the industry to prepare for future success for the benefit of all our communities.

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI (second in from right) pictured with (L-R) Grainne O’Connor, Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark Manager and member of Outdoor Tourism Partnership, Mark Leavey, Capital Programme Manager at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Brendan Kenny, facilitator and CEO of Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism

For the first event, Tourism NI invited key strategic stakeholders, who sit on the Interdepartmental Working Group, to take part in a full day programme at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

The group, which will support the framework’s delivery, is made up of representatives from the Department for the Economy (DfE), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Infrastructure (DfI), and SOLACE NI, the representative body of local authorities in Northern Ireland, and supported by Tourism NI.

The following day, Tourism NI brought together the Outdoor Tourism Partnership at the same location.

The partnership is made up of the Ireland Association for Adventure Tourism, senior council representatives and outdoor activity representatives as well as Outscape, Translink, Sport NI, Disability Sport NI, the National Trust, the Forest Service, Waterways Ireland, the Loughs Agency, Mourne Heritage Trust, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, Landscapes NI, Northern Ireland Environment Link, Sustrans and international tour operator, Vagabond Tours.

At both meetings, those gathered were welcomed by Maria McAlister, Interim Landscapes & Activities Tourism Manager at Tourism NI.

The groups discussed the tourism, destination and economic potential of developing world class greenways in Northern Ireland.

Those gathered also heard from guest speaker Michael Walsh, who presented Waterford Greenway as a case study.

The Interdepartmental Working Group and Outdoor Tourism Partnership also explored the opportunities, feasibility, and benefits of a strategic collaborative approach for such a development and learned about the current outdoor development plans for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Following the meetings, both groups boarded the Island Discovery, an all-electric, eco-friendly vessel operated by Barry Flanagan, owner of Erne Water Taxi, which offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a range of boat tours along Lough Erne.

Maria McAlister, Interim Manager of Landscapes and Activities at Tourism NI, said: “The Embracing Outdoor Tourism framework is a strategic initiative aimed at making Northern Ireland a leading destination for outdoor tourism, while ensuring that tourism growth is sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to both visitors and local communities.

“In partnership with regional stakeholders, we are encouraging collaboration between public bodies, local authorities, tourism organisations, and private sector stakeholders. Working together, we can create a cohesive and compelling outdoor tourism product.”

She added: “Whilst in Enniskillen, we learned more about Greenway and Blueway development, and how capitalising on the region’s diverse landscapes can boost infrastructure development, accessibility and contribute positively to the region’s social, ecological and economic health.”