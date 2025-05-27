Tourism NI supports AVA Festival

Ciaran Bittles, Marketing and Events Producer at the AVA Festival, with Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI.

Electronic music returns to the Titanic Slipways in Belfast this weekend as the Audio Visual Arts Festival, AVA, gets underway with support from Tourism Northern Ireland.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With music from Underworld, Overmono, Ewan McVicar, KI/KI and Sally C, as well as numerous other homegrown and globally recognised electronic music artists, the festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Alongside the festival, a series of talks, workshops and live sessions spotlighting local creatives, plus a nightlife roundtable with policymakers, councillors, promoters, venues and artists will take place on Thursday, May 29, at the Printworks, 35-39 Queen Street Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First started in a Belfast warehouse, T13, just over a decade ago, AVA is regarded as a ‘global cultural catalyst’ and the ‘first ever grassroots electronic music and visual art festival in Belfast’.

AVA Belfast includes an outdoor multi-stage festival to showcase the electronic music and Irish visual arts, as well as an art exhibition and installations. Organisers say the event is broadcast to an audience of 25 million viewers globally.

Last year’s event attracted more than 16,000 visitors with more than 1,000 artists, partners, press, staff, traders and volunteers involved.

The festival in 2024 resulted in more than 6,000 commercial bed nights being booked across hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers estimate last year’s event generated almost £1 million for Northern Ireland’s economy.

AVA Festival 2025 is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: "Tourism NI is proud to support the AVA Festival this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Set against the iconic backdrop of the Titanic Quarter, it showcases Belfast as a destination for celebrating electronic audio-visual arts with the best in local artists and musicians.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to share this unique, independent festival experience in Northern Ireland.”

Sarah McBriar, founder and Creative Director of the AVA Festival, said: “This year has seen unprecedented demand, both from Northern Ireland and beyond.

“As an independent festival known for pushing the boundaries in programming and production, we’re proud of the movement AVA has built in Belfast and on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge thanks to Tourism Northern Ireland for their ongoing support, and to our incredible partners and team who make AVA possible.

“If you haven’t already got your ticket, head to our website now.”

Further information about the AVA Festival is available at avafestival.com