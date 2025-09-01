Tourism NI supports ‘family-friendly’ Belfast Maritime Festival

Belfast Maritime Festival draws on Northern Ireland’s rich maritime history.

Tourism Northern Ireland says it is delighted to provide funding for the return of the Belfast Maritime Festival.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ships from around the world are set to drop anchor in the city for the two-day festival, which takes place this week, September 6-7.

Visitors will be able to climb onboard a fleet of ships docked at Queen’s Quay and Belfast Harbour Marina, including the Andalucia – a Spanish galleon replica – with opportunities to meet the crews and get a glimpse of life at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street theatre, music, interactive family zones, hands-on maritime-themed activities and food will be on offer with a new quay-side Artisan Producers Market championing the best of the Province’s food scene.

Heritage, innovation and imagination will be brought together across multiple themed zones, including at Hamilton Dock’s Maritime Village where visitors can explore exhibits, watch boat-building demos and see one of the last remaining SS Nomadic Lifeboats.

While the event draws on Northern Ireland’s rich maritime history, the festival also helps to boost tourism.

More than 80,000 visitors attended the event when it was last held in Belfast in 2023, with 10% coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 700 participants took part in the 2023 festival with more than 9,000 bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) booked.

The event generated just over £2 million for the Province’s economy in 2023.

The Belfast Maritime Festival is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events that attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI said: “Tourism NI is delighted to support the Belfast Maritime Festival, a celebration of the city's rich maritime history and Titanic legacy.

“Taking place in September, it's an ideal time to visit Belfast – just outside the busy summer season. The festival brings the Maritime Mile to life with historic ships, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

“It's a fantastic way for local and international visitors to see Belfast shine as a year-round destination.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: “Belfast Maritime Festival is undoubtedly one of the city’s most popular family-friendly events, attracting residents from right across the city and drawing visitors from far and wide to enjoy entertainment inspired by our proud maritime heritage and traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got sea shanties a plenty, with a music programme curated by Belfast TradFest, and no shortage of silly fun thanks to the Festival of Fools at The Arc.

“Visitors are in for a treat with some special musical performances on the Saturday evening, giving a taste of what to expect next August when we host the Fleadh, the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture.

“Make sure to put Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September in your diary and get on board for a weekend of free fun.”