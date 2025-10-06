Tourism NI supports “fantastic” Belfast International Arts Festival

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, with Susan Picken, General Manager at Belfast International Arts Festival.

INTERNATIONAL and homegrown artists from the worlds of theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature and film are set to come together this month for the renowned Belfast International Arts Festival.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With support from Tourism Northern Ireland, the annual festival will take place across more than 30 venues in the city from October 14 to November 9.

This year marks the 63rd edition of the festival, which promises to provide ‘bold ideas, unforgettable stories, and extraordinary artistry’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s values of global connectivity, cultural diversity, access and participation, community and contemporary arts practice are at the heart of three new projects and collaborations in this year’s programme.

Among the highlights are musical performances from acclaimed artists Lisa O’Neill and Martin Hayes, as well as US folk/blues legend Chris Smither, talks with best-selling authors John Banville and Elaine Feeney and an international showcase of local theatre and performing arts.

Last year’s event attracted more than 60,000 visitors with 10% coming from outside Northern Ireland as well as more than 600 participants.

The festival in 2024 resulted in around 3,000 commercial bed nights being booked across hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering facilities, and generated over £530,000 for Northern Ireland’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast International Arts Festival is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is proud to support the Belfast International Arts Festival as it enters its 63rd year.

“Taking place in the autumn, the festival is a fantastic opportunity to attract visitors to Belfast outside the peak season and showcase the city's cultural offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a rich and varied programme that includes something for everyone, it invites audiences to experience the arts in venues across the city and enjoy performances from artists from around the world.

“It's a brilliant way to explore Belfast through culture and creativity.”

Susan Picken, General Manager of Belfast International Arts Festival, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a Tourism NI supported International Event this year.

“This support enables us to bring world-class artists and unforgettable cultural experiences to Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we are helping to position Belfast as a vibrant cultural destination on the international stage, while also delivering real economic benefits for the city by attracting visitors and supporting local businesses across the hospitality and creative sectors.”

Further information about the Belfast International Arts Festival is available at www.belfastinternationalartsfestival.com