Tourism NI supports flagship celebration of rich traditional music

Patricia Murray, Festival Producer at Belfast TradFest, Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI, and piper Andy McGregor.

A CELEBRATION of traditional music, song and dance, Belfast TradFest kicks off this month with support from Tourism Northern Ireland.

A week of traditional music-themed concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school will take place at numerous pubs, concert halls and public spaces across the city from July 27 to August 3.

This year’s festival is set to feature 500 artists performing across 450 events in 30 venues such as the Ulster Hall, the Empire Music Hall and the Cathedral Quarter.

Now in its seventh year, the festival’s concert line-up features some of the best of Irish and international traditional artists, including Trad legends Dervish, who will play with Notify, the Irish Concertina Orchestra, and the MGCE Concert Orchestra.

The festival will also include the annual Flutopia gig, the famous Titanic Céilí on the Maritime Mile and the Summer School of Traditional Music at Ulster University offering masterclasses, workshops, performances and sessions led by some of the world’s top traditional musicians.

Last year’s event attracted more than 23,000 visitors, with around 23% coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Around 600 participants took part in the 2024 event with more than 5,000 bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) booked.

The event last year generated more than £830,000 for Northern Ireland’s economy.

Belfast TradFest is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to the Province while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “With its strong international appeal, Belfast TradFest is a showcase event which Tourism NI is proud to support.

“The vibrant and diverse programme celebrates homegrown traditional music talent as well as attracting artists from further afield, strengthening Belfast’s reputation as a top cultural destination.

“Visitors from across the globe can become fully immersed in the programme, and experience our Giant Spirit, through the engaging range of workshops and masterclasses.”

Patricia Murray, Festival Producer at Belfast TradFest, said: “We are incredibly proud to see Belfast TradFest continue to grow as a flagship celebration of our rich traditional music and dance heritage.

“With the support of Tourism NI’s International Events Fund, we are able to expand our reach, attract visitors from across the globe, and deliver a truly world-class cultural experience right here in Belfast.

“This investment not only enhances our artistic programme but also drives significant economic impact – supporting local jobs, hospitality, and tourism businesses throughout the city.

“It’s an exciting time for Belfast as we showcase our vibrant cultural identity on an international stage.”