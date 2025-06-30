Tourism NI supports `vibrant’ festival

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, pictured with Ross Parkhill, Director of Stendhal Festival.

THOUSANDS of people are due to attend the Stendhal Festival near Limavady this weekend, which has this year received funding from Tourism Northern Ireland.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-award winning, three-day annual outdoor festival, which takes place on the picturesque Ballymully Cottage Farm, runs from July 4-6.

First started in 2011, it has grown to become one of the largest independent music and arts festivals in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lightning Seeds and Kate Nash are among the headline music acts at this year’s festival, with homegrown talent such as Joshua Burnside, The Florentinas and Duke Special also set to take to the stage.

Comedy lovers will be able to enjoy performances by Ed Byrne and Emer Maguire with dance, poetry and workshops also on offer for visitors.

Last year’s event attracted more than 28,500 visitors, with around 1,300 participants taking part.

It is estimated that this year’s festival could generate an economic benefit of approximately £790,000 for Northern Ireland’s tourism economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stendhal Festival is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, said: “Stendhal Festival is a shining example of the authentic festival experience Northern Ireland has to offer.

“Tourism NI is proud to support this vibrant event, which not only draws international talent but also champions our exceptional homegrown artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors to Stendhal will truly ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ through a unique, immersive celebration set against the stunning backdrop of this part of Northern Ireland.”

Ross Parkhill, Stendhal Festival Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected as a TNI supported International Event this year.

“In 15 years we have grown from somewhat of a regional curiosity into one of the biggest independent events on the Northern Irish events calendar by offering a brilliant programme of arts and music for people of all ages, at great value for money.

“We can’t wait to celebrate our 15th birthday with everyone at the farm this July.”

For further information please visit www.stendhalfestival.com