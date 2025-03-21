Tourism Northern Ireland Board visits Antrim & Newtownabbey area

Members of the Tourism NI Board pictured with invited guests, including local industry and stakeholders, at the Dunadry Hotel.

THE Tourism Northern Ireland Board travelled to the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council area recently to meet with local government partners, stakeholders and members of the tourism industry.

The aim of the visit was to allow members of the Board to understand at first-hand any issues, opportunities and challenges within the tourism sector in the local area.

The Board regularly undertakes location visits as it allows members to engage directly with the local industry. The visits also give local stakeholders the opportunity to provide updates on tourism performance in the area.

The Board visited Belfast International Airport where members received a briefing on future development plans and later that evening hosted a dinner for invited industry and stakeholders at the Dunadry Hotel.

The Board held its meeting at the offices of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council the following day.

Ellvena Graham, Chair of the Tourism Northern Ireland Board, said: “Visits such as this one are invaluable as they give the Board an opportunity to engage directly with the local tourism industry.

“It is vital that the Board hear at a local level how the sector is performing and particularly if there are any issues affecting performance, which Tourism NI can help with.“The recently launched Tourism Action Plan aims to grow the value of tourism to £2 billion in the next 10 years. If our sector is to continue to perform and succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace, supporting them and equipping them with the right tools is key.”