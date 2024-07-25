Tourists on the Wild Atlantic Way enjoy delicious treats from Broughshane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​American tourists and other international visitors to destinations in the Republic of Ireland such as the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands are now able to enjoy chocolates and fudge handcrafted near Ballymena in Co Antrim.

Artisan Granny Shaw’s Fudge has seen a significant growth in exports to the Republic from its participation in a series of food markets and international trade shows in Dublin and other centres over the past year.

The boost in exports has also encouraged the company as it builds on a recent investment in new machinery for the production of boiled sweets for its impressive range handmade confectionery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granny Shaw’s Fudge, an award winning manufacturer of a range of original and flavoured fudges, has also expanded its product portfolio to include authentic Victorian confectionery in an investment of around £50,000. Typical Victorian sweets included toffee, liquorice, marzipan, marshmallows, soft sweets such as jelly babies.

Glen Houston of Granny Shaw’s Fudge in Ballymena has seen exports grow in Irish Republic tourism destination from a strategic marketing campaign. (Pic supplied)

“We’re excited by the potential of a new range of flavoured hard sweets in the near future. Our investment in the essential machinery for the sweets has been significant,” explained Glen Houston, the managing director, who runs the artisan enterprise with wife Rhonda.

The complex machinery, sourced from a US manufacturer, has now been installed in the factory in Broughshane, near Ballymena, and is turning out traditional favourites such as clove rock, pear drops and honeycomb.

The marketing drive and investment in growth, Glenn continues, has also “seen a recent increase in supply to Northern Ireland retailers/stockists”. The small company is now popular at food markets here especially the big Causeway Speciality Food Market held in Coleraine on a monthly basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The markets are a great way to increase awareness of the business and our wide range of products. We’ve also found that worthwhile business flows from the markets,” he says.

The small company is “fine tuning our offerings” in response to findings from the strategy. “We are looking for more potential stockists. We have recent collaborations, for example, with Christine Marshall of Marshall Beekeepers Honey that’s involved using her award-winning honey to make a range of fantastic confections, from boiled sweets, tablet, fudges and a delicious honey caramel. A new fudge is being produced using Mussenden Sea Salt from another artisan enterprise in Coleraine,” he adds.

Creator of the first genuine fudge factory in Northern Ireland, at Glenarm Estate in Co Antrim, one of Northern Ireland’s most enterprising country estates, in 2012, Glen has continued to develop confectionery products and has invested in retail and in production facilities at Broughshane.

The company’s unique identity and successful fudge recipe came from Rhonda’s grandmother. “We all liked the fudge she made and were also influenced to start Granny Shaw’s by the remarkable growth in artisan foods here over the past decade,” Glen explains. “All our confectionery is handmade using the freshest ingredients as is the case with all our fudge. In addition to growing sales here, we also receive orders for varieties of our fudge regularly from international customers,” he adds.