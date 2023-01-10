A picture of the stolen tractor which has been shared on Facebook.

The John Deere 7530 and 2,000 gallon Conor slurry tank with trailing shoe were stolen late on Sunday night or early Monday morning from the Scartaglen/Currow area.

The tractor and tanker have been spotted in the following areas since the theft:

Advertisement

Athlone in Co Westmeath, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown, before being seen in Granard, a village in the north of County Longford, yesterday morning (Monday) at around 9.15am.

It is understood the tractor was being driven, with no lorry involved in the movement at that time.

The registration to look out for is 10-CW-243.

This is the second such theft this week, with a tractor and slurry tanker also stolen in County Armagh.

Advertisement