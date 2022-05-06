Tractor crash claims life of teen

The teenager died last night after the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a drain at the Black Castle Bog, Gardaí confirmed.
Emergency services were tasked to the scene at Clonmore just after 11pm last night.
The road remains closed as Garda investigations continue.
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, and for anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them.
You can contact Tullamore Garda station on Tel. 057 932 7600 or, alternatively, the Garda Confidential Line on Tel. 1800 666 111.