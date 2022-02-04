Tractor driver to be sentenced for death of friend

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Telford, from Woburn Road, Millisle, Newtownards, appeared before the court on Friday afternoon.

The Judge adjourned sentencing until next week, in order to consider the various matters before him, including testimonies.

The facts of the case were outlined at Craigavon Crown Court on Friday.

Philip Capper who lost his life in a tractor accident in 2018

The court heard that Mr Telford was the driver of a John Deere tractor which went through a hedge and overturned on Back Road, Drumbo, on 6 July 2018.

His friend, Philip Capper, was a passenger in the tractor and tragically died later that evening as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident.

They were travelling along a narrow country road at the time, with “high hedges which were in full leaf”, when the defendant met an oncoming JCB with a buckrake attached, Mr Mateer QC stated.

The driver of the JCB was able to stop but, whilst Mr Telford had also braked severely, the brakes were not coupled at the time, meaning only one side worked.

A series of tests were carried out which established the tractor was doing around 20mph and that driving at that speed and applying severe braking caused the tyre marks on the road. The tractor steered to the left, crashed through a hedge and overturned.

“The difficulty created was because of the way the brakes were configured,” Mr Mateer said.

“He went twice as far than he would have if they had been effective on both sides. He would easily have stopped if the brakes had been connected together in the coupled position.”

Mr Mateer said the defendant had “failed to ensure” the brakes were coupled before taking the tractor onto the road. He added that the two vehicles could not have passed on the road because of their size.

Following the accident, Mr Telford was asked about the brakes, and explained they were side brakes and that he “maybe had one side on and not the other”.

Mr Mateer said the defendant often worked 12-hour days in the course of a 50-hour week and is experienced using tractors.

He said Mr Telford accepted that neither he or his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time and said the speed he was doing was between 18mph and 20mph.

Mr Telford said it was a “blind bend” so he hadn’t seen the tractor. He added that “99 per cent of the time, the lock would be in place”.

When asked if he had checked if the lock was in place, he said, “well, you wouldn’t really check it, because it’s always locked” but that he “maybe had checked it a few days” prior.

Defending, Ms Walsh, acknowledged that the parents of Philip Capper were present in court.

She said her client acknowledges their loss and is “genuinely and immensely sorry for what happened”. She said Mr Telford reflects on this on a regular basis and had drafted a letter which helped to form the written submissions to the court.

“The crux of this case is this pin,” she explained. “He accepted at an early stage that this pin was not in situ at the time. He accepts he should have checked.

“He did believe the pin was in and had no reason on that day to think otherwise. It is not a case where this is somebody who knew there was a problem,” she said.

“He does accept he should have checked, but he didn’t. Tragically that meant when the tractor was on the road, the brakes weren’t coupled and didn’t stop in time.”

Ms Walsh said a witness had met Mr Telford a moment before the accident and that there was no issue with his driving at that juncture.

She said he been frank about the speed he was doing and, had the brakes been coupled, “he would have stopped in ample time”.

“His failure did have this awful consequence, but his driving in all other respects was appropriate.”

Ms Walsh said her client is an individual who has a “very diligent and hard-working” ethic.

She said references had been submitted to the court, which covered Mr Telford’s personal attributes and that he is described as someone who is “caring, hard-working and from a good family background”.