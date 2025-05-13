With the summer holidays just around the corner, many children will once again be helping out with activities on the farm.

For many families, that includes young teenagers taking to the fields on tractors. While this kind of practical experience is invaluable, it’s essential that families are fully aware of the laws and safety requirements that apply.

In Northern Ireland, it is a legal requirement that young people aged between 13 and 15 years must successfully complete a Lantra Awards certified tractor driving course before they are permitted to drive a tractor for agricultural purposes on private land. This rule is enforced under the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Person’s) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006, supported by the Approved Code of Practice (ACoP), both of which are designed to protect young people from the very real risks found on farms.

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to drive any vehicle on public roads. However, they can operate a tractor on private land between the ages of 13 and 15, as long as they have completed the required training and the tractor is fitted with a properly enclosed, approved safety cab.

Tractor Driving and Young People: What Every Farming Family Needs to Know

Lantra’s ‘Tractor Driving for 13–15 Year Olds’ course ensures that young people learn the skills and safety knowledge required to operate a tractor responsibly. Delivered by experienced instructors, the course includes sessions on health and safety legislation, tractor controls and pre-start checks, safe manoeuvring and the use of mounted implements and trailed machines. The course also helps young people understand the importance of being alert and responsible while working on the farm.

There is often a belief that children who grow up on farms naturally understand the risks around machinery and animals. Unfortunately, statistics continue to show that many of the children seriously injured or killed in farm accidents are from farming families. Training and supervision are not just important, they can be life-saving.

Farm work can be incredibly rewarding, and involving young people is a proud tradition for many families. But ensuring they are trained, competent, and operating within the law is not just about compliance, it’s about keeping them safe.

For more information about the course or to find a training provider near you, visit www.lantra.co.uk.