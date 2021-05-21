Tractor driving for young people - Lantra

With school holidays approaching, many children will be helping out with the day-to-day activities on the farm, which inevitably involves agricultural vehicle work.

It is therefore vital that farming families are aware of the rules and legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

By law, children aged 13 or over are only be permitted to drive a tractor on the farm if:

- They have attended formal training delivered by a competent training provider

- Are closely supervised by a responsible adult

- The young person has the ability to operate the controls with ease

- The controls are easily accessible for safe operation

- The controls which operate the power take off (PTO) devices, hydraulic devices and engine cut-off are clearly marked to show what they are for and the tractor is maintained so that it is safe.

- The ground over which the tractor is driven is free from hazards such as steep slopes or excavations, river banks, lake or pond edges, deep ditches and similar areas.

This is enforced by the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Person’s) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Code of Practice (ACoP), both of which address risks to young people from agricultural activities.

Nobody under the age of 16 years is permitted to drive a vehicle on the road. However, between the ages of 13 and 15, a young person can legally drive a tractor during agricultural, horticultural or forestry field operations. Tractors must be fitted with an enclosed, approved safety cab.

Lantra offers the Lantra Awards Tractor Driving for 13-15 Year Olds – a training course taught by experienced instructors, who will guide the young person through the training and assessment process. Course sessions include health and safety legislation, controls, pre-start checks, operation of the tractor, manoeuvring, mounted implements and trailed machines.