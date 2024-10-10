Tractor Fever Vintage Club raise over €64,000 for Western Care Association with London to Donegal Tractor Run
The tractor run kicked off at The Claddagh Ring Hotel in London and culminated in Clonmany in Donegal, covering a distance of over 800km.
The tractor run, which spanned over six days, saw participation from 26 drivers, who are all Irish but based in London.
A Tractor Fever Vintage Club spokesperson said: “It was an incredible experience to see everyone come together for two worthy causes - Western Care Association and Construction Sport UK.
“We raised over £112,000 in total and this will be divided equally between the two charities.
“Our 26 drivers have connections with many counties in Ireland and the Tractor Fever Club would love to see the Western Care Association model for people they support, cloned across other counties in Ireland.”
Dr Mary Boyd, CEO of Western Care Association, said: “We are so grateful to Tractor Fever Vintage Club for choosing Western Care Association as one of the beneficiaries for his hugely successful tractor run fundraiser.
“Fundraising events are so important to Western Care Association in order to sustain essential services for those who rely on our services throughout Co Mayo.
“The funds that have been raised for us will go a long way to ensure our service users live their best lives as equal citizens.”
Western Care Association (WCA) is dedicated to providing support and services to children, young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families in Co Mayo.
WCA provides a range of services including residential services, day services, family support services and social and recreational activities.
Established in 1966, the voluntary organisation has played a crucial role in promoting the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities in the community.
