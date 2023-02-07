Matthew tragically died following a night out at a country concert in December last year.

Hundreds of volunteers joined a search for the Dungannon boy when he did not return home from the Jamboree in the Park event.

Now, Matthew's family are planning an annual tractor run to mark his birthday with proceeds from the event being donated to Search and Rescue Dog Association – SARDA Ireland North.

The Matthew McCallan Tractor Run will celebrate Matthew's birthday “in a way he would have loved”, the family have said.

A raffle will also be held on the day, and will be available live on Facebook.

The tractor run will set off from Carrickmore GFC at 12pm on Sunday 12 March, finishing at the Dungannon Thomas Clarkes GAC.

The cost per tractor is £20 which can be paid on the day.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up for anyone wishing to donate (MATTHEW MCCALLAN TRACTOR RUN).

On the page, Matthew is described as a “young country boy who loved all things tang! From tractors to horses to getting mucked from head to toe, Matthew loved the outdoors life with his cousins.”

It continues: “Over the last few months, Matthew’s family could see such a change in him, turning from a child to the most handsome young man he was.

“He was such a witty character with the most beautiful smile that started so little but raised up to one side of his face. Matthew loved the country music and attended a concert on 3 December 2022 but, unfortunately, didn’t make it home.

“A search for Matthew took place over two days with the incredible help from the public and Fintona community and, unfortunately with great sadness, it wasn’t the outcome we all hoped and prayed for.

