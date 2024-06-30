Tractor run to honour the memory of 'Wee James' takes place in Castlewellan on Sunday 7 July
The family of James Malone, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 20, is holding a special event called ‘Wee James’ Tractor Run to mark his birthday, in a way he would have loved.
James attended farm shows all over Ireland, enjoyed model farms and had a real passion for tractor runs, so there could not be a more appropriate way to celebrate his life.
The event, which starts at 12.30pm on Sunday 7 July, is a real fun day out for all the family and takes place at The Mill in Castlewellan.
As well as the wonderful spectacle of hundreds of tractors taking to the roads at 3.30pm on the day, there is also a host of amazing activities. There will be hot food stalls, a tuck shop and ice-cream van, face painting, live music and a raffle with a vast array of prizes which have been donated by generous supporters.
Speaking of the event, Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are so grateful to James’ family for their decision to donate funds, raised at this fantastic event, to NSPCC Northern Ireland.
“The money will be used to support our vital work in Northern Ireland, helping to protect children and keeping them safe - this includes our Childline service which is available 24 hours a day, every day, for young people who need support and feel they have nowhere else to turn.
“We know it’s going to be such a special day for everyone attending, with the spectacular tractor run being the absolute high point, and it’s a lovely way of honouring the memory of James.”
The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up more than 80 per cent of the funding, NSPCC helps children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives, protects children at risk, and finds the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.
The Childline service gives children and young people a voice when no one else is listening. Whatever problems or dangers they face, the NSPCC gives them somewhere to turn to for support when they need it.
Childline is free to contact on 0800 1111, 24 hours a day, seven days a week from children and young people under 19. Childline counsellors are also available to speak to online through 1-2-1 chat and via email at www.childline.org.uk