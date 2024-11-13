Tractor Show spectacular roaring back bigger and better for spring 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grab your calendar because there’s a springtime spectacular on the horizon that’s guaranteed to banish the winter blues.

A firm favourite with fans of farming, trucking, classic models and amazing machinery alike, the Tractor World Show is all set for Malvern’s Three Counties Showground on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February 2025.

This years’ show is bigger and better than ever, offering more space, facilities, exhibitors, trade stands, displays, demonstrations and bargains than ever before, all included in the admission price.

This includes taking over the showground’s brand new Kildare Hall, bringing the number of spacious exhibition halls to four for the very first time, plus acres of outdoor hardstanding.

They’ll be hundreds of vintage, veteran, new and classic tractors, vans, stationary engines, classic commercials, lorries, trucks, Land Rovers and vintage vehicles, historic farm machinery and agricultural heritage displays.

Don’t forget the wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment, including classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Open from 9am each day, Saturday sees specialist agricultural auctioneers H J Pugh and Co presiding over the popular live auction.

With over 1,000 expected lots including over 100 tractors plus machinery, parts, tools and spares, it’s a must-attend for sellers, buyers and seekers alike.

Sunday welcomes the brand new Outdoor Vintage Autojumble, dedicated to “strictly second hand” motoring themed bygones, collectables and memorabilia, so get scouring that shed, or making that list.

Whether you’re seeking tools and garage equipment, tyres, workwear, clothing, books, gifts and toys you’ll be spoiled for choice at a wide range of trade stands.

Take a break from shopping and browse the displays and exhibits, and trade tips and stories with fellow enthusiasts at the club stands.

If “small is beautiful”, you’ll be sporting a big grin at 2025’s expanded “miniature model” section and if size matters, why not show off your own pride and joy at Sunday’s popular Classic Commercial Drive-in Day?

Easy to find with brown signs from all major routes, you’ll find ample free parking, disabled, coach and weekend camping facilities.

With two heated restaurants, coffee lounge, numerous outdoor catering stands and onsite cashpoint, you’ll stay comfortable, refreshed and open to temptation, whatever the weather.

Great for gifting, buying a Christmas present or treating yourself, discounted tickets are on sale now at www.tractorworldshow.co.uk.

Dogs on leads and accompanied children under 15 are so welcome, they all get free entry.

Find all show details at www.tractorworldshow.co.uk and “Tractor World Show” on Facebook.