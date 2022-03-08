Tractor stolen from shed - Police are appealing for information

It was reported that some time between 6pm on Thursday 3 March and 11.30am on Friday 4 March a blue New Holland TM165 was stolen from a shed.

Sergeant Macdonald commented: “A padlock and chain had been removed from a gate and also the padlock from the shed door.

“These items were also taken during the theft.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or any suspicious vehicles travelling in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 632 04/03/22.”