Tractor users’ views sought as researchers seek to boost safety

Horticultural farmers, gardeners, and dealers from across the UK are being asked for their views on how to make tractors safer for a major research project.

A Harper Adams University team, including senior ag-tech engineer Mike Gutteridge, Elizabeth Creak, chair in Agri-Tech Economic Modelling, Professor Karl Behrendt and post doctoral research assistant Dr Yaw Sarfo, are leading the way in the research - and want to hear from users about their concerns and thoughts.

The team have been working alongside Dr Toby Mottram, consulting engineer at Digital Agritech Limited, UK, who said: “Each time you climb onto a tractor, you are not just operating machinery; you’re nurturing crops, supporting your community, and boosting the efficiency of the farm.

“Now, imagine if technology could take this further – handling repetitive tasks, reducing accidents, or allowing you to control your tractor remotely, making your work faster and less physically demanding, freeing you to focus on what matters the most.”

To help develop this vision, and to better understand the needs of farmers and machinery users and their preferences for adopting new tractor technologies, Dr Sarfo and Professor Behrendt are asking people to fill in a short survey.

Dr Sarfo added: “These innovations are designed to enhance safety, ease of use, and efficiency, especially for horticultural farmers, gardeners, and tractor dealers.

“Whether you're looking to reduce physical strain or are concerned about safety when others are nearby, your feedback will be crucial in developing practical solutions.

“By participating, you’ll help us to create tools that address the real challenges you face in daily farm operations – from auto-steering systems and safety cameras to smartphone-controlled tractors.

“Your input could shape the future of farming, making it safer and more productive.”

The survey is expected to take around 15 minutes to fill in online, and each participant will have an opportunity to receive the study’s findings, which the team hope will offer a preview of the future of farming technology.

Participation is voluntary and confidential – responses will not be linked to respondents by name or any other personal details.

Some participants may be contacted for follow-up interviews where further information is required. The survey closes on New Year’s Eve - December 31, 2024.

To take part, participants simply need to visit: harper.ac.uk/tractorsafe24.