In great news for aficionados of farming, freight, and fine-tuned agricultural fun, winter is ending early this season, thanks to the arrival of an early-bird spring spectacular, showcasing everything tractor, truck and trading related.

One of the biggest and most popular shows in the calendar, the traditional season opener, the Tractor World Show returns to the Three Counties Showground in Malvern. This year a winter-warming month earlier, on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th February 2024.

Packing in interest and inspiration, the two-day extravaganza is celebrating its new date with even more exhibitors, trade stands, displays and more bargains than ever before. All included in the admission price, expect to see hundreds of vintage, veteran and classic tractors, vans, stationary engines, classic commercials, lorries, trucks, Land Rovers and vintage vehicles, historic farm machinery and agricultural heritage displays.Open 9am-5pm Saturday and 9am-3pm Sunday, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a wide range of regional and national club stands and displays, trade stalls, model and toy retailers, tools and garage equipment, tyres, workwear, clothing, books and gifts. There’s also a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment, including classic and modern ride-on mowers.

Proving that powerful fun also comes in small packages, organisers Kelsey Media are excited to introduce an expanded “miniature model” section – new for 2024. This features exhibitors of model tractors and engines, plus specialist suppliers stocking everything the at-home modeller could desire. Also new this year, the trade area will boast a fantastic selection of new tractors and farm machinery from leading manufacturers.

Get the chamois busy and the air horn primed, as Sunday sees the return of the popular Classic Commercials Drive-In Day. Famous for its friendly, interactive approach, the whole show has acres of opportunities to get hands on, chat, swap tips, and bag sit-ons and selfies.

Buyers and sellers alike will welcome the perfect opportunity to trade machinery, parts and tools in readiness for the new season, at Saturday’s lively auction. Renowned agricultural auctioneers H J Pugh and Co will be presiding over an expected 1500 plus lots including over 100 tractors.

Filling all three large exhibition halls and outdoor areas at the well-connected, equipped and accessible Three Counties Showground, comfort is guaranteed, whatever the weather. There’s plenty of places to relax and recharge with two heated restaurants, coffee lounge, and numerous outdoor catering stands, plus a cash machine for when unplanned temptation strikes.

Easy to find with brown signs from all major routes, enjoy ample free parking, disabled, coach and weekend camping facilities. With free admission for children under 15 and dogs on leads welcome in all areas, no one need miss out.

