Trade body’s wasp warning for farmers

Wasp activity can become a nuisance and even pose a health and safety risk during the late summer months when a wasp colony is at its peak, say experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA).

But as accidental pollinators and natural pest controllers, wasps can also have a useful role to play.

BPCA is encouraging farmers to be aware of the dangers posed by wasps, to understand which products they can safely use and when they need to call in a pest professional.

Wasp nests in low traffic areas may be best left alone as, while they are generally considered a pest, wasps are accidental pollinators and pest controllers that feed their grubs on caterpillars and other insects.

They will often nest in wall cavities and attics, but will also be found in outbuildings such as sheds and garages. Different species will nest in the ground, in trees or in masonry.

Dee Ward-Thompson is Head of Technical at BPCA. She said: “Starting off around the size of a golf ball in early spring, a wasp nest will be home to a solitary queen and a few workers.

“But as the colony grows, hundreds of wasps build the nest, which can expand to the size of a beach ball to accommodate them all.

“Each one is a unique piece of architecture that is home to around 5,000 wasps during the peak activity of late summer.

“When threatened, wasps can emit a pheromone that acts as a distress call to others in the nest, so if you scare a wasp, it might call for backup – and while being stung by one wasp isn’t usually dangerous, multiple stings could kill you.”

Most stings cause pain, redness and swelling but a small percentage can cause anaphylaxis – an allergic reaction that can be fatal.

BPCA members are trained, qualified and regularly assessed to the British Standard in Pest Management BS EN 16636.

Find a pest controller in your area at bpca.org.uk/find.