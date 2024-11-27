Trade for cattle at Markethill Mart remains firm, beef bred cows to £1800

The 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 26th November continued in a very firm demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £195 to £230 for 780k at £1800 for a Moira farmer followed by £224 for 810k at £1830 from a Dungannon producer.

A Castlewellan farmer received £216 for 790k at £1720.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold up to £178 for 708k at £1260 from a Mountnorris farmer followed by £167 for 660k at £1100 from a Banbridge farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for Friesian cows from £150 to £165.

Second quality from £120 to £140 and the poorest types were in exceptionally strong demand from £110 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Moira farmer 780k £1800 £230.00; Dungannon farmer 816k £1830 £224.00; Castlewellan farmer 796k £1720 £216.00; Tandragee farmer 842k £1790 £213.00; Milford farmer 652k £1360 £209.00; Tassagh farmer 654k £1360 £208.00; Tynan farmer 966k £1960 £203.00 and Moira farmer 900k £1790 £199.

Friesian cull cows

Mountnorris farmer 708k £1260 £178.00; Banbridge farmer 660k £1100 £167.00; Banbridge farmer 600k £990 £165.00; Portadown farmer 650k £1070 £165.00; Whitecross farmer 834k £1360 £163.00; Portadown farmer 682k £1100 £161.00; Gilford farmer 676k £1090 £161.00; Portadown farmer 600k £960 £160.00 and Tassagh farmer 654k £1040 £159.

Calves

180 lots in the calf ring maintained a very strong demand with calves under eight weeks selling particularly well with good quality bulls to £450 for a Belgian Blue followed by £440 for a Belgian Blue and £430 for a Belgian Blue.

All good quality bulls from £350 to £420 and plainer types from £200 to £280 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £560 for a Belgian Blue followed by £430 also for a Belgian Blue.

Charolais calves to £415.

All good quality heifers from to £270 to £370 each.

Second quality from £180 to £240 each.

A large entry of reared calves included 80 from a Tandragee farmer, three to six months old Belgian Blue bred and Aberdeen Angus bred.

Top price £840 with others at £790, £760 and £750.

Aberdeen Angus calves sold to £640.

Heifers to £760 and an Aberdeen Angus followed by £710 for a Belgian Blue, £700 for a Belgian Blue and £690 for Belgian Blue.

Main demand from £560 to £670 each.