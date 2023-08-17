Trade for fat ewes remains good with prices to £154 at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £115 in a much sharper trade.
Store lambs were excellent with many customers unfortunately not getting sheep.
Fat ewes remained a great trade selling to £154 with just under 500 on offer.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
James Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs £115. William Morrison, Armoy 24kgs £115. E Glendinning, Clough, 24kgs £114.50. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 24kgs £114.50. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £114. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 24kgs £114. Ryan Quinn, Kilraughts, 23kgs £114. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, 24kgs £113. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 24kgs £112. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £111.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £111. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 23kgs £110. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 22kgs £107. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £110. James E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £106. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 22kgs £105.50. Henry McKay, Carnlough, 22kgs £105. James Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 22kgs £105. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 22kgs £106.
Store lambs
Malcom McNeill, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £100. Carmel Graham, Glenariffe, 4 Texel, £89.50. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 42 Crossbreds £88.50. Henry McKay, Carnlough, 13 Texel £88.00. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £88.00. Ronnie Duncan, Ballyvoy, 50 Suffolk, £88.00. James McAlister, Bushmills, 24 Texel, £87.50. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 105 Suffolk, £87.00. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 80 Texel, £86.50. Cathal Donnelly, Ballintoy, 18 Texel, £86.50. Eamon Connolly, Armoy, 47 Texel, £86.00. P and S McBride, Watertop, 33 Texel, £84.00. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 28 Mules, £83.00. J Irvine, Carrickfergus, 5 Crossbreds £81.
Fat ewes
Trevor Adams, Armoy, Texel, £154. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Crossbreds £150. William McKinley, Armoy, Crossbreds £136. Henry McKay, Carnlough, Texel, £135. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Texel, £135. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £130. R Hodges, Armoy, Texel, £120. J McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £115. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £114. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £113. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £104. Francis Devlin, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £106. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, Texel, £110.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm sharp.