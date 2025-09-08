Trade is on fire at annual Suffolk and Texel ewe lamb sale at Plumbridge Mart

Suffolk and Texel ewe lamb sale – Friday 5th September 2025: Trade was on fire at the annual Suffolk and Texel ewe lamb sale, with Suffolk Mule ewe lambs in particular meeting exceptional demand from start to finish.

Ringside and online buyers battled throughout, ensuring a flying trade and a fierce demand for quality lots.

Ewe lambs

W T R Crawford £235 £230 £228 £215 £210 £208 £205 £205 £200 £200 £200 £200 £198 £198 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £192 £190 £190 £190 £188 £188 £188 £185 £185 £182 £182 £182 £182 £182 £180 £180 £178 £178 £178 £175 £172 £172 £172 £170 £168 £165 £165 £162, Sean Kerlin £205 £200 £198 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £185 £178 £175 £170 £170 £170 £165 £155 £155, Eamon Conway £225 £205 £200 £192 £185 £175 £175 £170 £170 £168 £165 £160 £155, Cahal Conway £215 £215 £210 £185 £180 £175 £170 £160, M and S Conway £210 £178 £175 £168 £165 £160, Colm McLaughlin £192 £190 £182 £182 £182 £180 £172 £172 £165 £160 £155, Seamus Patrick James Bradley £200 £192 £185 £175 £175 £172 £160 and Malachy McCullagh £175 £165 £155.

The next sale is the annual mule ewe lamb sale on Tuesday 9th September at 7.30pm.

Annual Suffolk ram sale and multi-breed ram sale – Thursday 4th September 2025: A powerful entry of rams was presented for the annual Suffolk and multi-breed sale, with a tremendous demand from start to finish.

Both ringside and online bidding were brisk, ensuring strong prices across the board.

Suffolk rams:

Sean McCloskey £1500 £1300 £1200, R McAdoo £1050 £1000 £980 £920 £850 £780 £720, M P D Morrow £1100 £800 £700 £600, N Chambers £920, L and M Liggett £950 £850 £700 £650 £650 £620 £500 £450, William Moore £400 £380 £380 £380 £620 £600 £500 £450, Gary McAdoo £860, Samuel Stewart £450 and W and R Cousins £380 £380 £350.

Other breeds: John McWilliams £1450 £1150 £920 £850 £720 £650 £620 £550 £520, Jason Brown £520 and Paul Collins £780.

Next multi-breed ram sale will be Thursday 18th September 2025 at 7.30pm.

Thursday 4th September 2025: A very strong entry of sheep was presented at Plumbridge Mart on Thursday evening.

Both ringside and online buyers competed keenly, resulting in a lively trade throughout the sale.

Lambs

Cahal Conway £138 £128, A Devine Mule £134 £128 £125 £125 £125 £125 £124 £124 £124 £123 £123 £122, H A Donaghy £131 £126 £123, Gavin Christy £131 £129, Anne Mulholland £130 £129, Keith Smyth £129 £127 £127 £124 £118 £111, Catherine Sharkey £125 £114, D Flanagan £125 £122 £108 £100, Eugene Cleary £124 £111, Liam Finlay £111 £106 £105 £105 £103, Dermot O’Brien £106, John Harkin Blackface £104 £101, Kevin McGarvey £103 £128 and Catherine Conway Blackface £120 £110.

Ewes:

A smaller show of ewes met a steady demand with Kevin McGarvey £128 £84, Keith Smyth £96 £72, M and K McAleer £88 £62, C Devine £68 and Anne Devine £66 £66.

Breeding sale, Tuesday 2nd September 2025: There was a great show of quality breeding sheep at Plumbridge Mart on Tuesday evening.

Buyers were keen both ringside and online, and a strong, lively trade was seen right through the sale with plenty of competition for all classes.

Hoggets: Declan Murray £370 £320 £300 £270, Robert McKelvey £335 £315 £310 £310 £305 £300, Graham Swann £315 £295 £290 £285, Ciaran O’Kane £310 £290 £285 £280 £280, J Armstrong £310, John Johnston £305 £300 £270 £240, Thomas O’Neill £290 £285, Priscilla Buchanan £285, Cathal McCloskey £250, Edward Cartin £260 £245 and Ruairi Blee £240.

Ewe lambs: Quigley Brothers £200 £170 £168, Stephen Boggs £172 £170 £162 £158 £152 £132 £130, Ryan McGuire £165 £155 £152 £120 £120, David Hutchinson £168 £152, Jennifer Clarke £152 £152, James Hamilton £140, Ciaran O’Kane £130 and Peter McBride £128 £125.