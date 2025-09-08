Trade is on fire at annual Suffolk and Texel ewe lamb sale at Plumbridge Mart
Ringside and online buyers battled throughout, ensuring a flying trade and a fierce demand for quality lots.
Ewe lambs
W T R Crawford £235 £230 £228 £215 £210 £208 £205 £205 £200 £200 £200 £200 £198 £198 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £192 £190 £190 £190 £188 £188 £188 £185 £185 £182 £182 £182 £182 £182 £180 £180 £178 £178 £178 £175 £172 £172 £172 £170 £168 £165 £165 £162, Sean Kerlin £205 £200 £198 £195 £195 £195 £195 £195 £185 £178 £175 £170 £170 £170 £165 £155 £155, Eamon Conway £225 £205 £200 £192 £185 £175 £175 £170 £170 £168 £165 £160 £155, Cahal Conway £215 £215 £210 £185 £180 £175 £170 £160, M and S Conway £210 £178 £175 £168 £165 £160, Colm McLaughlin £192 £190 £182 £182 £182 £180 £172 £172 £165 £160 £155, Seamus Patrick James Bradley £200 £192 £185 £175 £175 £172 £160 and Malachy McCullagh £175 £165 £155.
The next sale is the annual mule ewe lamb sale on Tuesday 9th September at 7.30pm.
Annual Suffolk ram sale and multi-breed ram sale – Thursday 4th September 2025: A powerful entry of rams was presented for the annual Suffolk and multi-breed sale, with a tremendous demand from start to finish.
Both ringside and online bidding were brisk, ensuring strong prices across the board.
Suffolk rams:
Sean McCloskey £1500 £1300 £1200, R McAdoo £1050 £1000 £980 £920 £850 £780 £720, M P D Morrow £1100 £800 £700 £600, N Chambers £920, L and M Liggett £950 £850 £700 £650 £650 £620 £500 £450, William Moore £400 £380 £380 £380 £620 £600 £500 £450, Gary McAdoo £860, Samuel Stewart £450 and W and R Cousins £380 £380 £350.
Other breeds: John McWilliams £1450 £1150 £920 £850 £720 £650 £620 £550 £520, Jason Brown £520 and Paul Collins £780.
Next multi-breed ram sale will be Thursday 18th September 2025 at 7.30pm.
Thursday 4th September 2025: A very strong entry of sheep was presented at Plumbridge Mart on Thursday evening.
Both ringside and online buyers competed keenly, resulting in a lively trade throughout the sale.
Lambs
Cahal Conway £138 £128, A Devine Mule £134 £128 £125 £125 £125 £125 £124 £124 £124 £123 £123 £122, H A Donaghy £131 £126 £123, Gavin Christy £131 £129, Anne Mulholland £130 £129, Keith Smyth £129 £127 £127 £124 £118 £111, Catherine Sharkey £125 £114, D Flanagan £125 £122 £108 £100, Eugene Cleary £124 £111, Liam Finlay £111 £106 £105 £105 £103, Dermot O’Brien £106, John Harkin Blackface £104 £101, Kevin McGarvey £103 £128 and Catherine Conway Blackface £120 £110.
Ewes:
A smaller show of ewes met a steady demand with Kevin McGarvey £128 £84, Keith Smyth £96 £72, M and K McAleer £88 £62, C Devine £68 and Anne Devine £66 £66.
Breeding sale, Tuesday 2nd September 2025: There was a great show of quality breeding sheep at Plumbridge Mart on Tuesday evening.
Buyers were keen both ringside and online, and a strong, lively trade was seen right through the sale with plenty of competition for all classes.
Hoggets: Declan Murray £370 £320 £300 £270, Robert McKelvey £335 £315 £310 £310 £305 £300, Graham Swann £315 £295 £290 £285, Ciaran O’Kane £310 £290 £285 £280 £280, J Armstrong £310, John Johnston £305 £300 £270 £240, Thomas O’Neill £290 £285, Priscilla Buchanan £285, Cathal McCloskey £250, Edward Cartin £260 £245 and Ruairi Blee £240.
Ewe lambs: Quigley Brothers £200 £170 £168, Stephen Boggs £172 £170 £162 £158 £152 £132 £130, Ryan McGuire £165 £155 £152 £120 £120, David Hutchinson £168 £152, Jennifer Clarke £152 £152, James Hamilton £140, Ciaran O’Kane £130 and Peter McBride £128 £125.