Trade just gets better and better at Armoy

Last Monday 104 head saw Steers sell to £1,590 for 700kgs and a 600kgs Steer sold to £1,520. A nice Char Steer for Mr Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy weighing 350kgs made £1,090 (3.11p), Heifers sold to £1,580 paid to Alan McClements, Ballymoney for a 630kgs Lim heifer, Fat Cows sold to £1,390 for 800kgs.