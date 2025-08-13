Trade remains firm at Lisnaskea Mart, heifer with heifer calf sells to £2640

Numbers remain small at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 12th August however trade is very firm with lots more stock required to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.

This week a heifer with heifer calf sold to £2640.

Weanling males sold to £1850 a high of £514 per 100kg for a 360kg Limousin and a 425kg Limousin sold to £1640 (£386).

Weanling heifers sold to £1550 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus (£328) with a 260kg Shorthorn to £1210 (£465).

Farming Life livestock markets

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Derrylin producer £2640 for heifer with heifer calf.

Weanlings males

Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Limousin to £1850 (£514) and 425kg Limousin to £1640 (£386) Rosslea producer 300kg Shorthorn to £1410 (£470) and 290kg Shorthorn to £1350 (£465) and Newtownbutler producer 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £740.

Weanling heifers

Brookeborough producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£330) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£328) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£322) Rosslea producer 260kg Shorthorn to £1210 (£465) and 260kg Shorthorn to £1140 (£438) and Newtownbutler producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 (£284) 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply demand from online and ringside competition.