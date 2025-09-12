Trade remains strong at Enniskillen Mart, heavy bullocks to £2850

Trade continued strong at Enniskillen Mart for 901 cattle present for sale.

Heavy bullocks selling to £2850 for a 720kg Charolais while medium weights sold to £2210 for a 425kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Tempo producer 425kg Charolais at £2210, 445kg Charolais at £2230; Enniskillen producer 385kg Charolais at £1990, 360kg Charolais at £1840, 650kg Charolais at £2710

Kesh producer 395kg Limousin at £2000, 425kg Limousin at £1960; Maguiresbridge producer 535kg Charolais at £2420; Florencecourt producer 680kg Charolais at £2730; Brookebrough producer 755kg Charolais at £2880, 765kg Charolais at £2860, 720kg Charolais at £2850; Derrygonnelly producer 580kg Charolais at £2790, 650kg Charolais at £2755; Kesh producer 425kg Limousin at £1960 and Ballygawley producer 520kg Belgian Blue at £1920.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1300 to £2130 paid for a 455kg Charolais steer.

White heifers ranged from £1200 to £1910 for a 385kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 420kg Charolais heifer at £1890, 435kg Charolais heifer at £1810, 330kg Charolais bull at £1840, 385kg Charolais bull at £1790; Garrison producer 225kg Charolais bull at £1490, 240kg Charolais bull at £1440, 220kg Charolais bull at £1340; Belleek producer 410kg Charolais steer at £2060, 550kg Charolais steer at £2290, 45kg Charolais steer at £2130; Kinawley producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1920, 395kg Charolais steer at £1860, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1640, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1710, 255kg Charolais heifer at £1220; Garrison producer 335kg Charolais steer at £1890, 345kg Charolais steer at £1830, 340kg Charolais steer at £1890, 295kg Charolais steer at £1810; Lisnaskea producer 175kg Limousin bull at £1200, 190kg Limousin bull at £1480, 180kg Limousin bull at £1140; Irvinestown producer 345kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1670, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1800; Castlederg producer 265kg Limousin heifer at £1400, 415kg Limousin heifer at £1820, 270kg Limousin heifer at £1460; Trillick producer 360kg Limousin bull at £1950, 385kg Charolais heifer at £1910, 220kg Charolais bull at £1630; Belleek producer 410kg Limousin bull at £2030, 385kg Hereford bull at £1920, 270kg Limousin heifer at £1340, 448kg Charolais bull at £1860; Fintona producer 290kg Limousin heifer at £1600, 360kg Limousin heifer at £1500, 310kg Limousin heifer at £1370, 225kg Limousin heifer at £1340, 460kg Charolais steer at £1940, 390kg Charolais steer at £1920; Castlederg producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1860, 405kg Limousin at £1740, 360kg Limousin bull at £1790; Lisbellaw producer 385kg Charolais heifer at £1890, 345kg Charolais steer at £1800, 310kg Charolais steer at £1820, 320kg Limousin bull at £1660; Enniskillen producer 415kg Limousin steer at £1980, 400kg Charolais steer at £1870, 325kg Limousin steer at £1700; Kesh producer 320kg Charolais steer at £1740, 290kg Charolais steer at £1700.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 448ppk paid for a 625kg Charolais at £2800.

Lighter weights to 500ppk paid for a 390kg Charolais at £1950.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 625kg at £2800, Charolais 675kg at £2780, Charolais 640kg at £2650, Charolais 660kg at £2700, Charolais 480kg at £2080, Charolais 480kg at £2070; Belleek producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg at £2670, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £2190, Aberdeen Angus 650kg at £2290; Kesh producer Charolais 530kg at £2160; Springfeild producer Charolais 490kg at £2150, Charolais 450kg at £2020; Coa producer Charolais 470kg at £2050; Omagh producer Charolais 450kg at £1990; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 440kg at £1960; Ederney producer Charolais 415kg at £1950, Charolais 390kg at £1940; Lisnaskea producer Charolais 440kg at £1910; Fintona producer Charolais 440kg at £1900; Boho producer Charolais 400kg at £1850 and Rosslea producer Charolais 380kg at £1800, Charolais 390kg at £1710.

Sucklers

Suckler cows sold to at £4500 paid for a Simmental cow with Hereford twin Limousin bull and heifer calves.

Newtownbutler producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £4000, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3100; Florencecourt producer Simmental cow with Simmental bull at £3200, Shorthorn cow with Simmental heifer at £2580; Galbally producer Simmental cow with Limousin heifer and Limousin bull at £4500 and Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £2650.

Fat cows

Tamlaght producer Limousin 895kg at £2860 320ppk; Enniskillen producer Simmental 750kg at £2720 363ppk; Springfield producer Charolais 735kg at £2720 370ppk; Macken producer Simmental 705kg at £2460 349ppk; Tempo producer Limousin 595kg at £2210 371ppk and Aughnacloy producer Limousin bull 785kg at £2540 323ppk.

Drop calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to at £1010 for a Limousin bull, while heifers ranged to at £1030 for a Limousin.

Trillick producer Limousin heifer at £1030, Limousin bull at £1010, Simmental bull at £520, Limousin bull at £485; Derrygonnelly producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £650, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £450, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £485; Tamlaght producer Charolais heifer at £640; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £800, Belgian Blue heifer at £690; Maguiresbridge producer Charolais heifer at £650, Charolais heifer at £660, Charolais heifer at £600 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £820, Hereford heifer at £590, Charolais bull at £810.