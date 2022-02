Trade very strong for cattle at Clogher

However trade remains very strong in all sections especially for quality lots. In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £2068 for a 940kg Lim. to £220 this was followed by a 960kg Ch. to £1804-80 @£188 per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £1533-60 for a 710kg Daq. to £216 followed by a 690kg B/B. to £1435-20 at £208 per 100kg and rising to £227 per 100kg for a 560kg Lim. to £1271-20.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1093-40 for a 770kg to £142.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Bulls sold to £1706-40 for a 1080kg AA. to £158 rising to £163 per 100kg for a 1000kg Lim. to £1630.

Fat Heifers sold to £2002 for a 770kg Lim. to £260 with a 680kg Ch. to £238 to 1618-40. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1880 for a 760kg Her. (£247) reaching £259 per 100kg for a 680kg Ch. to £1760 and a 640kg Lim. to £1660.

Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 550kg Au. (£262) with a 520kg Lim. to £1330 (£256)

Med Weights sold to £1280 for a 495kg Ch. (£258) Heavy Heifers sold to £2040 for a 800kg Lim. (£255) Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 590kg Ch. (£240) reaching £247 per 100kg for a 570kg Ch. to £1410.

Med Weights sold to £1280 for a 495kg Ch. (£258) Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 365kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1370 for a 540kg Lim. (£253) reaching £341 per 100kg for a 340kg Lim. to £1160.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1110 for a 375kg Lim. (£296) reaching £326 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £880.

Dairy Cows sold to £2000 and £1970. Sucklers sold to £1700 and £1520. Young Bull Calves sold to £485 for Her. Heifer Calves sold to £495 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £770 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £730 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Clogher Producer 560kg Lim. to £227 (£1271-20) Omagh Producer 940kg Lim. to £220 (£2068) 710kg Daq. to £216 (£1533-60) and 690kg B/B. to £208 (£1435-20) Aughnacloy Producer 620kg Lim. to £206 (£1277-20) Clogher Producer 640kg Lim. to £198 (£1267-20) Dungannon Producer 780kg B/B. to £192 (£1497-60) Dungannon Producer 620kg Au. To £191 (£1184-20) and 680kg Au. To £186 (£1264-80) Annaghmore Producer 650kg B/B. to £190 (£1235) Aghalee Producer 960kg Ch. to £188 (£1804-80) Dungannon Producer 760kg Lim. to £188 (£1428-80) and 650kg Lim. to £188 (£1222) Tempo Producer 680kg Lim. to £187 (£1271-60) Lisnaskea producer 770kg Lim. to £187 (£1439-90) Macken Producer 690kg Lim. to £186 (£1283-40)

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £184 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £144 to £168 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £128 to £142 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £139 to £156 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £78 to £98 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Tassagh Producer 1000kg Lim. to £163 (£1630) 1080kg AA. to £158 (£1706-40) 1080kg Ch. to £140 (£1512) 750kg AA. to £138 (£1035) 1140kg Sim. to £130 (£1482) Newtownbutler Producer 1220 Fr. to £120 (£1464)

FAT HEIFERS: 770kg Lim. to £260 (£2002) 680kg Ch. to £238 (£1618-40) 600kg Au. To £224 (£1344) 540kg Ch. to £209 (£1128-60) 540kg Lim. to £204 (£1101-60) 670kg Her. to £192 (£1286-40)

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 760kg Her. to £1880 (£247) rising to £259 per 100kg for a 680kg Ch. to £1760 and a 640kg Lim. to £1660 (£259) with other quality lots selling from £224 to £253 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £

SAMPLE PRICES; E O Hanlon Clogher 760kg Her. to £1880 (£247) 740kg Ch. to £1830 (£247) 745kg Her. to £1800 (£241) 730kg Ch. to £1770 (£242) and 750kg Ch. to £1760 (£234) Wm. Reynolds Aghalane 750kg Ch. to £1790 (£238) 680kg Ch. to £1760 (£259) 700kg Ch. to £1750 (£250) 695kg Ch. to £1700 (£244) 700kg Ch. to £1680 (£240) and 745kg Ch. to £1670 (£224) D McCaffery Clogher 750kg Ch. to £1770 (£236) R Hall Fivemiletown 685kg Ch. to £1730 (£252) 695kg Ch. to £1700 (£244) and 690kg Ch. to £1670 (£242) Fermanagh Producer 685kg Ch. to £1730 (£252) Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £1670 (£253) S Keys Clogher 640kg Lim. to £1660 (£259) S G Carson Dundrod 680kg Ch. to £1660 (£244. Forward lots sold to £1440 for a 550kg Au. (£262) 560kg Ch. to £1440 (£257) 575kg Ch. to £1420 (£247) 570kg Lim. to £1400 (£245) 520kg Lim. to £1330 (£256) and 525kg Lim. to £1310 (£249) Fivemiletown Producer 560kg Ch. to £1420 (£253) 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) 540kg Lim. to £1330 (£246) 530kg Ch. to £1320 (£249) and 510kg Lim. to £1300 (£255) H Carson Crumlin 580kg Ch. to £1360 (£234)

MED WEIGHT STORES 380KG TO 500KG: Fermanagh Producer 495kg Ch. to £1280 (£258) P Hawkes Omagh 485kg Ch. to £1170 (£251) and 450kg Ch. to £1110 (£246) B Howell Fivemiletown 495kg S/H. to £1150 (£232) P Woods Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1150 (£230) and 460kg Lim. to £1060. D Wright Aughnacloy 490kg Lim. to £1140 (£232) 460kg Lim. to £1070 and 480kg AA. to £1060. P Campbell Coalisland 465kg Lim. to £1130 (£243) 460kg Lim. to £1130 (£245) 445kg Lim. to £1120 (£251) and 435kg Lim. to £1050 (£241) G Moane Fintona 450kg Lim. to £1100 (£244) and 465kg Lim. to £1070. Kesh Producer 465kg Lim. to £1100, 460kg Lim. to £1070, and 380kg Lim. to £1050 (£276) H Carson Dundrod 500kg Ch. to £1060. Dungannon Producer 500kg AA. to £1060.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2040 for an 800kg Lim. (£255) for a Kilkeel Producer. with most quality lots selling from £220 to £242 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 590kg Ch. (£240) rising to £247 per 100kg for a 570kg Ch. to £1410 for Des Wilson Clogher.

SAMPLE PRICES; J Sloan Kilkeel 800kg Lim. to £2040 (£255) W S Hall Magheraveely 665kg Ch. to £1540 (£231) 620kg Ch. to £1500 (£242) 630kg Ch. to £1470 (£233) 605kg Ch. to £1460 (£241) 610kg Ch. to £1450 (£238) 600kg Ch. to £1400 (£240) and 600kg Ch. to £1410 (£235) M J Keys Clogher 685kg Lim. to £1510 (£220) 655kg Ch. to £1480 (£226) and 665kg Ch. to £1450 (£218) D Dunn Brookeborough 755kg Her. to £1450 (£192) and 655kg AA. to £1440 (£220) D Wilson Clogher 620kg Ch. to £1450 (£234) J Sloan Kilkeel 645kg Sim. to £1400 (£217) Bell Tractors Ltd. Fivemiletown 605kg Ch. to £1400 (£231) Forward lots sold to £1420 for a 590kg Ch. (£240) 585kg Ch. to £1410 (£241) Des Wilson Clogher 570kg Ch. to £1410 (£247) G Elliott Magheraveely 585kg Lim. to £1400 (£239) 540kg Ch. to £1340 (£248) 555kg Lim. to £1320 (£238) and 570kg Ch. to £1320 (£231) I Smyth Fivemiletown 580kg S/H. to £1290 (£222) and 570kg S/H. to £1260 (£221)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P Campbell Coalisland 495kg Ch. to £1280 (£258) and 450kg Lim. to £1110 (£246) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1230 (£251) 460kg Lim. to £1130 (£245) and 500kg Daq. to £1090. M Hackett Augher 490kg AA. to £1200 (£245) and 470kg Ch. to £1100 (£234) Clogher Producer 490kg Ch. to £1180 (£241) W Crawford Clogher 470kg Lim. to £1180 (£251) 470kg Lim. to £1160 (£247) and 455kg Lim. to £1120 (£246) T H Gavin Fintona 475kg Daq. to £1150 (£242) N K Johnston Clogher 465kg Ch. to £1130 (£243) A Keys Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1090. K Lynch Rosslea 465kg Ch. to £1070. G Moane Fintona 470kg Ch. to £1050. Omagh Producer 475kg Lim. to £1040. P Campbell Coalisland 435kg Sim. to £1020 and 450kg Lim. to £1000. K Gauley Roslea 420kg Ch. to £1000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K Gauley Roslea 365kg Ch. to £950. N & K Johnston Newtownbutler 350kg Lim. to £900E Cassidy Tempo 395kg Ch. to £880400kg Ch. to £800 and 345kg AA. to £690. G Moane Fintona 400kg Lim. to £860and 385kg Ch. to £810. Clogher Producer 365kg Ch. to £850, 380kg Ch. to £850, and 395kg B/B. A to £820. J Livingstone Moy 330kg Lim. to £770, and 375kg Lim. to £720. N & H Johnston Newtwonbutler 355kg Lim. to £740, 295kg Lim. to £720, and 315kg Lim. to £700.

WEANLINGS

A very strong demand in this section with Males selling to £1370 for a 540kg Lim. (£253) reaching a high of £341 per 100kg for a 340kg Lim. to £1160 and a 395kg Ch. to £1340 (£339) with a 355kg Lim. to £1200 (£338) several other quality lots selling from £283 to £335 per 100kg Weanling Heifers sold to £1110 for a 375kg Lim. (£296) selling to a high of £326 per 100kg for a 270kg Ch. to £880.

SAMPLE PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: J McStravick Aghalee 540kg Lim. to £1370 (£253) 640kg Lim. to £1350 (£211) and 605kg Lim. to £1300 (£215) D J T Elliott Brookeborough 395kg Ch. to £1340 (£339) O Callaghan Rosslea 545kg Lim. to £1330 (£244) and 545kg Lim. to £1280 (£235) B O Hara Cookstown 440kg Ch. to £1290 (£293) K Johnston Brookeborough 435kg Ch. to £1260 (£289) 355kg Lim. to £1200 (£338) 420kg Lim. to £1190 (£283) and a 340kg Lim. to £1160 (£341) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 370kg Ch. to £1240 (£335) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 375kg Ch. to £1200 (£320) M L Nugent Augher 465kg Ch. to 31190 (£256) and 400kg Ch. to £1180 (£295) P Stratton Tempo 365kg Lim. to £1180 (£323) 485kg Sim. to £1150 (£237) and 470kg Sim. to £1150 (£244) M/S P & P McElroy Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1150 (£284) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 360kg Lim. to £1150 (£319)

WEANLING HEIFERS: R Robinson Portadown 375kg Lim. to £1110 (£296) E McCaughey Ballygawley 425kg Lim. to £1070 (£252) Kesh Producer 440kg Sim. to £1050 (£238) 360kg Ch. to £990 (£275) 370kg Daq. to £960 (£259) and 290kg Lim. to £780 (£269) W R Adams Fivemiletown 365kg Lim. to £1010 (£276) and 345kg B/B. to £870 (£252) M McCaffery Clogher 350kg Ch. to £960 (£274) D T J Elliott Brookeborough 345kg Ch. to £920 (£266) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 335kg Ch. to £920 (£268) and 320kg Ch. to £830 (£259) P J Murray Fivemiletown 360kg Ch. to £880 (£244) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 270kg Ch. to £880 (£326( J A Little Newtownbutler 390kg Ch. to £880 (£225) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 320kg Ch. to £810 (£253) and 305kg Ch. to £805 (£262) E & F Cassidy Lisnaskea 355kg AA. to £790. A J Kirkpatrick Brookeborough 320kg Lim. to £780.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A steady demand in this section with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2000, £1910, and £1650 twice. Lurgan Producer £1970 for Callved Heifer and £900 for Calved Cow. Fermanagh Producer £1475 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another good turnout of Incalf Cows & Heifers this week again sold to brisk demand with K O Neill Dromore selling incalf heifers to £1700, £1520, 1480, and £1400. G Gibson Aughnacloy £1340 for incalf Cow. M Donnelly Augher £1140, £1080, and £1040. A selection of Limm.X Her. Maiden Heifers sold from £970 to £1140 for a Dungannon Producer. T Simpson Ederney £1110 for Hereford Heifer with Heifer Calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £485 for a Her. and £400 for a Fries from J McKeown Stewartstown . D Eagleson Aughnacloy £455 for AA. and £440 for Her. N Graham Kinawley £415 X 2 for AAs. T F Smyth Birches £395 for Ch. Sixmilecros Producer £440 and £350 for S/Hs. and £410 for Lim. W Maxwell Augher £305 for B/B. R Hassard Enniskillen £300 for AA. Gunn Farm Ltd Newtownbutler £300 for B/B. A McGovern Fivemiletown £290 and £250 for Her. M Campbell Trillick £280 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES: S Cox Kinawley £495 and £480 for Chars. R Robinson Portadown £470 for B/B. O Mitchell Eskra £460 £270 AND £240 for AAs. J McKeown Ardboe £420 for Her. Sixmilecross Producer £360 for AA. N Graham Kinawley £355 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS: S Kelly Eskra £770 and £745 for Chars. G McDonnell Ederney £735 X 2 and £600 for AAs. O Mitchell Eskra £700 for AA. Erroll Watson Lisnarick £700 and £635 for Chars. A McGovern Newtownbutler £660 for Ch. G Mulholland Aghalee £635 for Lim. M McNally Portadown £500 for Lim.