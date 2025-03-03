Trade with Germany thriving ‘with potential for even greater growth’

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald with Peta Conn, Invest NI’s Director of Great Britain and Europe, pictured outside the Bundestag in Berlin.

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has spent two days in Berlin to further strengthen and promote economic links with Germany and the wider European market.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister held a series of meetings with key business groups to raise the profile of Northern Ireland as a destination for investment and trade.

Dr Archibald said: “As the largest economy in Europe and one of the largest globally, Germany is a high value market offering significant commercial opportunities for companies from the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our unique dual market access gives us a key advantage over other regions. Bilateral trade with Germany is thriving, generating more than £1.1 billion in 2023, and continues to rise, as more companies seek to take advantage.

“With our expertise in high potential sectors such as cybersecurity, FinTech, AI, life and health sciences and advanced manufacturing, and the global market demand in these areas, it is clear that Germany offers potential for even further growth in trade and investment.”

On her first day in Berlin the Minister addressed female business leaders at ‘SHeconomy’, a roundtable event organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany. She will then hold meetings with policy experts and business groups representing manufacturing and renewable energy sectors.

The Minister will also visit Smart City Berlin, the city’s official digital transformation organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peta Conn, Director of Great Britain and Europe at Invest NI, said: “The German market presents substantial growth opportunities for Northern Ireland companies. For over 25 years our in-market team has been building relationships with key stakeholders and companies to raise the profile of Northern Ireland as a destination to trade with and invest in.

“The next two days will build on this work and our previous trip last year to strengthen relationships and profile the unique competitive advantage dual market access presents for local companies in Northern Ireland.”

On day two the Minister visited ITB Berlin, Europe’s largest international tourism trade expo, where 28 tourism providers from Northern Ireland and the Republic exhibited, supported by Tourism Ireland.

Concluding, the Minister said: “Economic links between the North and Germany are strong and continuing to grow. This trip will build on the success we have had to date, and the work done by my predecessor to further deepen relationships with high value contacts in Germany, in turn leading to even greater commercial opportunities in the future.”