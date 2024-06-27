Donal O’Connor, Miadhachlughain O’Donnell and Cathal Hayden at the launch of TradFest 2024. Photo: Kevin Scott

BELFAST TradFest, Northern Ireland’s premier traditional music, song, and dance festival, is back for its much-anticipated 6th annual edition.

Running from July 21-28, this year’s festival promises an exhilarating week of concerts, masterclasses, sessions and summer school events, bringing together some of the finest talents in the world of traditional arts.

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail features over 70 sessions in 17 of Belfast’s oldest and best-loved pubs, including Madden’s Bar, The Garrick, Kelly’s Cellars, The Deer’s Head, The John Hewitt, The Sunflower, The Duke of York, Hatfield House and many more.

All sessions are free admission, run for two hours and are ‘Céilí House’ style listening sessions. For the first hour of each session the master musicians set the scene for the session then invite the ‘room’ to join in. These sessions offer the aspiring musician an opportunity to listen to and observe music played by musicians of the highest calibre.

This style of session reflects the céilí house traditions of the previous century, where aspiring musicians and listeners would gather at the home of a local master musician. The master would ‘hold court’ and oversee an evening of entertainment, which would start with a skilful performance, followed by an invitation to join in.

Belfast TradFest is delighted to partner with Dunville’s Irish Whiskey to produce a bespoke bottling of only 300 bottles of Special Dunville’s 1808 Belfast TradFest 2024 Series Irish Whiskey at 46%, with a customised Belfast TradFest 2024 label and a ‘Bourbon & Virgin American Oak Cask Finish’.

Available to purchase online from July 21 at https://www.echlinville.com/shop; you can sample at session trail bars and purchase and collect in person at Madden’s Bar, The Garrick Bar and Friend At Hand Irish Whiskey Shop, Hill Street, Belfast.

For those looking to extend their festival experience into the night, the Festival Club at the The John Hewitt Bar and The Deer’s Head offers the perfect setting. Each evening, these vibrant spaces will host the very best of entertainment where festival-goers and artists can mingle and dance the night away.

The lively atmosphere of the Festival Club embodies the spirit of camaraderie and spontaneity that is central to traditional music and will feature acts such as SuperCéilí, Huartan, Piaras Ó Lorcáin, Alan Burke, Poka, Jack Warnock, Úna McGlinchey, Ruairí Howell, Oisín Bradley and Rory McEvoy, Jordan Lively Band, McGarrity-McPherson, Luke Savage band and The Big Mad Horn Céilí Band.

The packed programme also includes 54 afternoon events such as CD launch with Conor Caldwell and Ryan Molloy, Paddy Tunney book launch with the Tunney Family, talks with the likes of Tara Howley, Martin Dowling, Mark Wilson, George McAdam, Joanie Madden, Eilís Lavelle, lectures, seminars, dance workshops with Diane Cannon and Mary McGuiggan, film screening with Zoë Conway, demonstrations and discussions, reed making workshop with Aaron O’Hagan, family Céilís, taster sessions and much, much more.

As part of the opening weekend of Belfast TradFest everyone is invited to take part in the Titanic Céilí – a free, one day outdoor family event on Sunday, July 21, 1pm-5pm, celebrating traditional music, song, and dance at the Titanic Slipways on Belfast’s Maritime Mile.

Last year’s event attracted 6,000 revellers and the music stage will feature All-Ireland champions The Blackwater Céilí Band, Rosie Stewart, Jack Warnock, Belfast Wren Boys Cleamairí Feirste, Ards CCÉ, Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band and Glengormley School of Traditional Music.

The event, in association with Maritime Belfast, includes an outdoor Céilí, with sets such as The Waves of Tory and Siege of Ennis, called by dance master Ronán Eastwood for all ages to experience.