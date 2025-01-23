England Farm, located near the Aberdeenshire coastal town of Portlethen, comprises approximately 735 metres of mixed coastline including rocky shores and cliffs.

Ian Armstrong, handling the sale for Galbraith, commented: “England Farm presents a well proportioned package of property, buildings and land that we anticipate being of interest to a wide range of individuals. The coastal setting nearby to Aberdeen provides sought after privacy whilst being conveniently situated nearby to local services.

“The land lends itself to a variety of potential uses including agriculture, equestrian or amenity.

“The farmhouse and buildings are in need of extensive refurbishment and thus present a fantastic opportunity for new owners to put their own stamp on the property, and potentially develop the U-shaped steading, subject to any planning requirements.

“This property presents a fantastic lifestyle opportunity in a very eye-catching setting, perfect for those keen to explore all that Aberdeenshire’s great countryside and coastline has to offer.”

The property rises from the shores of the North Sea to approximately 50 metres above sea level and presents a truly spectacular outlook.

The farmhouse is of stone construction and is centrally located adjacent to the farm buildings. The accommodation is laid out over two floors with the kitchen, sitting room, dining room and two bathrooms located on the ground floor, whilst the three bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The farm buildings consist of a traditional U-shaped steading, in-fill court and a serviceable Dutch barn lying adjacent.

The farmland at England Farm (extending to 63.60 acres) is currently down to grass having been used for livestock grazing.

According to the James Hutton Institute, the land is classified as Grade 3(2), being capable of growing high yields of a wide variety of crops.

England Farm is well situated close to Portlethen, with the local primary and secondary schools being under a mile away.

The train station is half a mile away and a range of shops are available in the local Portlethen retail park as well as further afield in Aberdeen, located only six miles away.

England Farm, Old Coast Road, Portlethen, Aberdeen is for sale through Galbraith at an asking price of £450,000.

