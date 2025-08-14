Traditional skills day honours Ulster’s heritage crafts at Folk Museum

The Ulster Folk Museum will be hosting Traditional Skills Day this Saturday (16 August), from 10am to 5pm, a day that celebrates and showcases the heritage of building and craft skills unique to Ulster.

Presented in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI), the day will give visitors of all ages a chance to discover how buildings were traditionally made and learn why these treasured skills remain relevant today. Visitors can watch demonstrations of thatching, whittling, dry stone walling, decorative plaster casting, stonemasonry and stained glass making, alongside the museum’s in-house crafts people keeping skills like carpentry, printing, willow weaving and blacksmithing alive.

For those, young and old, who want a hands-on experience, activities such as tile making, print making and straw rope making will be available, offering a unique opportunity to try heritage crafts for themselves.

Susan Starrett, general manager at the Ulster Folk Museum, said: “Traditional Skills Day is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to see heritage crafts in action and understand the skill, creativity, and tradition behind the skills that built Ulster. It’s about preserving our past, inspiring creativity today, and passing these vital skills on to future generations.”

Traditional Skills Day takes place this Saturday August 16 at Ulster Folk Museum

The event captures the essence of the ‘Reawakening the Ulster Folk Museum’ project, which aims to unlock the museum’s full potential as a dynamic heritage and environmental resource. Plans include new and repurposed spaces to create new learning and participation opportunities, while also enhancing engagement with the museum's collections and archives.

Traditional Skills Day promises a full day of connection, learning and engagement, honouring the craftsmanship that has shaped Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage.

Booking is advised and it’s free for museum members.

For more information visit www.ulsterfolkmuseum.org/whats-on/traditional-skills-day