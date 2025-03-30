Traditionally gorse flowers would have been used to colour Easter eggs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day – a tradition that started in the early 20th century in America but has been celebrated for thousands of years within different cultures.

The Greeks honoured their mothers in the festival of Cybele and the Romans in Hilaria. In the UK, Ireland and Nigeria it falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent but in most of the rest of the world it happens on the second Sunday in May, including America where it originated in its modern form.

April 4 is International Carrot Day, a day that if it hadn’t already been invented I’d have had to instigated myself. Locally grown carrots, caked in muck, are sweet as honey and such a versatile ingredient.

Last week I was honoured to be part of a Royal visit to Broglasco Farm in Limavady, home to the Kane family who produce Broighter Gold rapeseed oil and magnificent carrots to boot.

The Queen joined me in the farm kitchen to cook local Moilie beef, crispy potato terrine, Chesnutt Farm yoghurt dressing and an array of carrot accompaniments. Leona and Richard Kane keep me well stocked in carrots and I usually make a carrot jam and pickles to use up any excess. I’ve included the recipe for carrot jam – it’s slightly spicy and is delicious with grilled meats, oily fish or add some to stir fries and stews to pep them up.

For something sweet for Mother’s Day I’ve added a recipe for spiced carrot muffins. They’re deliciously moist and topped with an almond cream cheese topping.

Gorse bushes are in full swing at the moment and herald the start of spring. The countryside is adorned with their vibrant, canary yellow blossom. It has a lovely coconut scent and the flowers can be used to colour and flavour dishes.

Traditionally gorse flowers would have been used to colour eggs for Easter.

One of my earliest memories is of walking on a hill near our house and noticing that the air was filled the smell of coconut. It was a marvel to realise these flowers had elicited such an aroma.

It’s at its best now and you can capture their essence by making cordial. Fill a pint glass with gorse flowers, wash them in cold water and place in a bowl with 450g of sugar and finely sliced lemon. Pour over a litre of boiling water and a teaspoon of citric acid. Cover and leave for 24 hours. Strain through muslin and store in a sterilized bottle.

In my other recipe the flowers are used to make a quick syrup to combine with lemon to fill a Marveilleux – a meringue sandwich that’s robed in whipped cream. The gorse syrup is mixed in with lemon curd for added oomph.

When you’ve finished decorating them garnish with some more gorse flowers and grated white chocolate. Two desserts perfect to treat a mum.