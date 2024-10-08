Traffic and Travel: Armagh Road closed following two-vehicle accident with drivers advised to avoid area

By Joanne Knox
Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
The Armagh Road in Moy has been closed at the junctions with the Blackwatertown Road and the Charlemont Road.

The road closure is due to a two vehicle-road traffic collision which occurred this afternoon (Tuesday 8 October).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the journey.

