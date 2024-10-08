Traffic and Travel: Armagh Road closed following two-vehicle accident with drivers advised to avoid area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Armagh Road in Moy has been closed at the junctions with the Blackwatertown Road and the Charlemont Road.
The road closure is due to a two vehicle-road traffic collision which occurred this afternoon (Tuesday 8 October).
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the journey.