Traffic and Travel: County Down road closed in both directions following accident
The Ballycloughan Road, Saintfield, is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision this afternoon (Monday 13 May.)
The road closures have also now been extended to include Belfast Road and Ballygowan Road.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.