Traffic and Travel: County Tyrone road closure to facilitate investigation into fatal road traffic collision
Police are advising motorists that the A5 Tullyvar Road from Augnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed tonight (Monday 3 April) from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday 4 April.
By Joanne Knox
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
The closure is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday 26 September 2022.
Diversions will be in place via A28 towards Augher. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible.
Police thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.